Ariana Grande Shows Off Adorable ‘Hug Me’ Valentine’s Day Card From BF Mac Miller

Awww! Ariana Grande and Mac Miller are probably one of the most low-key Hollywood couples right now, but that didn’t stop the pop star from flaunting her love on Valentine’s Day! See the sweet card Mac got her, and how they spent the holiday, here.

Ariana Grande, 23, and Mac Miller, 25, are MAJOR #RelationshipGoals. The adorable music duo spent Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 together (of course) doing something they both love and share an interest in: making music!

love you so — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 14, 2017

Ariana shared a cute photo of herself and her beau in the studio, snuggled up in front of some big screens and mixing boards. Mac even went all out to decorate it for her using a card that looks like sweethearts and says “be mine,” “hug me” and “cute stuff.” We’re sure he’ll be getting lots of hugs today!

♡ ✉️💕🌹🎀 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Ari captioned both sweet photos with lots of lovey-dovey emojis including the love letter, flowers, a pink bow and piano keys. To further prove how strongly she feels about her former “The Way” collaborator, she also took to Twitter to post simply “love you so.” Aww!

🌹 A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

However, it looks like Mac had even more tricks up his sleeve! He posted a photo on Instagram from the inside of a private jet, which tells us that the couple is jetting off together, possibly on a romantic couples’ getaway! We can’t see Ari’s face in the pic, but we can see her hands grasped tightly by her love. So sweet! He captioned it only with a single red rose. So much love!

