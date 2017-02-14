Click to Skip Ad
Ariana Grande Shows Off Adorable ‘Hug Me’ Valentine’s Day Card From BF Mac Miller

Tue, February 14, 2017 5:58pm EST by Add first Comment
Ariana Grande Mac Miller Valentines Day
Courtesy of Instagram
Awww! Ariana Grande and Mac Miller are probably one of the most low-key Hollywood couples right now, but that didn’t stop the pop star from flaunting her love on Valentine’s Day! See the sweet card Mac got her, and how they spent the holiday, here.

Ariana Grande, 23, and Mac Miller, 25, are MAJOR #RelationshipGoals. The adorable music duo spent Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 together (of course) doing something they both love and share an interest in: making music!

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller: See Pics Of Adorable Couple

Ariana shared a cute photo of herself and her beau in the studio, snuggled up in front of some big screens and mixing boards. Mac even went all out to decorate it for her using a card that looks like sweethearts and says “be mine,” “hug me” and “cute stuff.” We’re sure he’ll be getting lots of hugs today!

♡ ✉️💕🌹🎀

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ari captioned both sweet photos with lots of lovey-dovey emojis including the love letter, flowers, a pink bow and piano keys. To further prove how strongly she feels about her former “The Way” collaborator, she also took to Twitter to post simply “love you so.” Aww!

🌹

A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on

However, it looks like Mac had even more tricks up his sleeve! He posted a photo on Instagram from the inside of a private jet, which tells us that the couple is jetting off together, possibly on a romantic couples’ getaway! We can’t see Ari’s face in the pic, but we can see her hands grasped tightly by her love. So sweet! He captioned it only with a single red rose. So much love!

HollywoodLifers, how jealous are you of Ariana and Mac’s Valentine’s date?! Share all of your thoughts on the duo with us.

