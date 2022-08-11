Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

Image Credit: DragonImages / Adobe Stock

Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.

Kate never misses a beat. Her naval navy sweater and white shorts had her dressed perfectly for the occasion, but her white shorts stole the show in our eyes. The classy bottoms give the ultimate sophistication without overbearing complexity. In other words, these shorts are elegant, nostalgic and comfortable — meaning we need to make these staple bottoms a part of our summer uniform. You can get to recreating Kate’s nautical look soon, since we found the perfect dupes for an affordable price. The Levi’s Women’s Mid Length Shorts in chalk white are a summer must-have, and you can get them for as low as $20 on Amazon.

The summer just got even better thanks to these shorts. These Levi’s mid length shorts mix comfort, class and style to create the perfect summer bottoms. Made of cotton, polyester and elastane, these bottoms are made with just the right amount of stretch for all day comfort. Plus, the relaxed fit gives more of a nautical vibe, which we know is very on trend this season.

Levi’s is known for making high quality denim, and these shorts are a part of their new waterless line that has helped them save over 4.2 billion liters of water. So, you won’t just look good in these classic denim shorts, you’ll feel good too because of the great cause.

These cuffed denim shorts are perfect for a casual style. Whether you’re heading to the pool, out for lunch or just to run errands, you can sport these comfortable bottoms just about any and everywhere.

Shoppers love these shorts too. One 5-star review said, “They have a lot of stretch and are super soft and comfy.” Not to be dramatic, but we don’t come across a lot of denim that’s described as soft, stretchy or comfy. So, if you’re anything like us, comfortable and stretchy denim is enough to have you sold.

We love Middleton’s classic white, but these Levi’s come in 11 other colors too. Stock up on shades like dark blue, black or camo to keep the style and comfort going all summer long.

Getting Kate Middleton’s look has never been easier or more affordable. Shop these Levi’s Mid Length Shorts on Amazon for as low as $20. Not only are these shorts the key to the ultimate naval look, but they’re versatile enough for all of your other summer looks. Plus, they’re comfortable enough to keep you feeling good all summer long. We don’t come across perfect shorts like this often, so hurry and grab these before they’re gone.