Walmart’s Big Save Sale Has Arrived: All Of The Best Deals To Shop For Right Now

Walmart’s highly anticipated ‘Big Save’ sale is officially here & we have everything you need to know about the sale that’s competing with Amazon Prime Day!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This week, some of our favorite brands are running amazing sales. Amazon Prime Day is set for October 13 and brands including Walmart and Target are running their own sales to compete with the commerce giant. Walmart’s Big Save Sale officially started today and will run until October 15 and we rounded up all of the best deals you need to shop for right now.

From electronics to home goods – there are so many amazing sales running on the site and we took the liberty to skim through all the deals and provide you with a master list of all the best deals that will get you the most bang for your buck. Scroll below to see all of the amazing deals you need to shop for now, but you have to act fast because items are already out of stock!

1. Roku Streaming Stick+



The Roku Streaming Stick+ is currently on sale for just $37 so you save $12. The streaming stick gives you access to some of your favorite apps and TV shows so you can stream your favorites, anytime, anywhere. $37, Walmart.com

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm Rose Gold



This watch is on sale for $169, so you save $90. The Android smartwatch is not only a stylish accessory but it also connects to your phone so you can take calls, answer messages, track your sleep cycle, set reminders, track your workouts, calories burned, and so much more. $169, Walmart.com

3. JVC Roku Smart TV 55″



This smart TV has everything you need and more. It retails for $399.99 but is currently on sale for $248, so you save $152. It’s 55 inches, 4K, and gives you access to more than 500,000 movies, TV shows, and over 5,000 streaming channels. $248, Walmart.com

4. Samsung Galaxy A20



This phone which is 32GB is currently on sale for $149 which is a great deal from the retail price of $249. The smartphone gives you access to all of your favorite apps and more. $149, Walmart.com

5. Beats Solo Pro Headphones



These headphones are on sale for $200, saving you $100 as they retail for $300. They’re available in six different colors, are wireless, and have noise-canceling capabilities. $200, Walmart.com

6. Apple AirPods Pro



The wireless headphones everyone swears by are currently on sale for $200, knocked down from the original prices of $234-$250. $200, Walmart.com

7. ionVac Robot Vacuum



Let this robot vacuum do all the work for you! It’s on sale for just $99 but it was originally $179.88. It is wireless and can be controlled via an app on your phone. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and let the vacuum clean your house for you. $99, Walmart.com

8. JBL Xtreme Portable Wireless Speaker



Everyone’s favorite wireless speaker is on sale for $149.99 which is a whole lot less than the retail price of $299.99. The speaker comes in four colors, is rechargeable, splash-proof, and it comes with a convenient carrying strap. $149.99, Walmart.com

9. Best Choice Products Slow Masticating Juicer



After months in quarantine, it’s time to get healthy, and this juicer was $114.99 but is on sale for just $69.99. It comes with all the bells and whistles, plus, it’s not noisy like most juicers so you don’t have to worry about waking anyone up. $69.99, Walmart.com

10. Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker



This coffee maker in the color Rhubarb is currently knocked down from $89 to $79 and is the perfect coffee machine to make one single cup. It’s easy to use, stylish, and works with all K-Cup pods. $79, Walmart.com

More deals:

Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot: $49 (was $99)

Super Mario Party Game for Nintendo Switch: $39.99 (was $59.88)