Shimmer From Head To Toe With DIBS Beauty’s Viral Highlighter Stick

Image Credit: Anna Remark/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.



There’s a reason Dib’s Status Stick highlighter went viral on TikTok — it combines convenience, simplicity, and shimmer into one product. All you have to do is swipe the stick wherever you want the highlight, and you’ll instantly get that perfect shine wherever you place it. So effortless!

Get the Dibs Status Stick Highlighter for $36 today!

This product is definitely gaining the exposure it deserves. You can use it on your cheeks, legs, shoulders, brow bones, collarbones, or eyes to add extra shimmer — versatility at its finest! The product has just the right amount of pigment, but still blends so easily and leaves a natural finish wherever you apply it. There are three shades to choose from to ensure you get the glow you’re looking for.

The lineup of skincare-level ingredients in this product is to die for — the smooth and soft texture of the stick, along with the nourishing benefits for your skin comes from the meticulous ingredients, such as mango seed butter, omega 6 and 9 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E. To gain even more moisture, they also included shea butter, avocado oil, jojoba oil, and niacinamide in the formula. All Dibs’ products are vegan and cruelty-free.

TikTok users are dying over the product and trying it for themselves. One user applied it on camera and said “No look is complete without Dib’s Status Stick… and it smells just like vanilla too. I literally put this everywhere!”

Another user shared her positive experience with the product. “I have found the holy grail of hot girl summer… it is seriously the best thing I’ve ever tried,” influencer Caitlin Carmichael said.