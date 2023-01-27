5 Affordable Products That Will Cut Your Morning Beauty Routine In Half

Image Credit: New Africa / Adobe Stock

We all want to look our best in the mornings, but often the time it takes to apply makeup and do our hair can really cut into our morning routine. If you’re looking for ways to simplify your beauty routine without sacrificing your look, then look no further! We’re sharing five affordable products that do all the multi-tasking for you so you can get on with your day without being late.

From dual-purpose makeup products to hair tools that dry and style at the same time, these items will help you speed up your routine and still look great. Whether you’re looking for something to help you achieve a no-makeup makeup look or you’re in need of a multitasking skincare product, we’ve got you covered. And the best part? They’re all affordable, so you won’t have to break the bank to look your best.

Get Perfect Winged Eyeliner — Fast!



The Flick Stick Winged Liquid Eyeliner Stamp: $14.97 (was $18.72)

Are you ready to get those fierce cat eyes you’ve been dreaming of? It’s time to look your best and do eyeliner quickly with The Flick Stick winged eyeliner stamp by Lovoir! This awesome makeup tool makes achieving that perfect vamp-style wing simple and easy. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or a pro, Lovoir has you covered. With their smudge-proof and waterproof liquid eyeliner pen, applying your favorite look takes no time at all. So if you want to channel your inner diva and flaunt some cat eyes, don’t wait around. Grab this deal today and get that perfect winged eyeliner every time!

Try a Lip Tint That Doubles as a Blush



The Etude Dear Darling Water Tint: $6.50

Do you want an effortless way to save time and money while looking fabulous? Well, now you can with the Etude lip tint. This amazing K-beauty product is perfect for anyone who wants to feel pampered and look polished. Not only does it give you a vivid color lip stain, but it also leaves you with a moisturizing, weightless, non-sticky finish that won’t smudge or fade away. Plus, you can use it on both lips AND cheeks — so you don’t have to worry about buying multiple products to achieve the same look.

Apply Your Sunscreen and Skin Tint at the Same Time



Australian Gold Botanical Tinted Sunscreen & BB Cream: $13.99

Winter sun may be that strong, but you still want to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. I know what you’re thinking — do I really have to lather myself with a thick sunscreen that leaves a white cast on my skin? Say goodbye to oxidizing sunscreens and hello to BB creams that give you a beautiful tint. This mineral-based, oil-free sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection while enhancing your complexion and leaving a matte finish. With a unique blend of antioxidant-rich botanicals, this sunscreen is perfect for everyday use!

Get a Styling Brush That Works on Wet Hair



The Revlon One-Step Volumizing Hot Air Brush: $37.93

If you’re always on the go or just want to save some time in the morning, then you’ll love Revlon’s one-step volumizer — it’s an absolute game-changer when it comes to simplifying your beauty routine. This tool combines two of your favorite hair styling products into one device. It’s powerful, and efficient, and will reduce your daily styling time down to a fraction of what it was before! This hot air brush is the perfect way to style, dry, and volumize your hair in one step, with 30% less frizz and reduced hair damage.

Wake up with Perfect Curls



Heatless Hair Curling Rod Satin Headband: $11.99 (was $12.99)

Whoever said beauty is pain never used this heatless hair-curling headband. It’s the perfect solution to help you cut your beauty routine in half and still wake up looking like an absolute dream. This amazing set comes with everything you need to get perfect curls overnight or in just a few minutes: a headband, no-heat curler rollers, hair clips, a scrunchie and a satin curl ribbon. All you have to do is put it on, sleep and wake up looking fabulous! So why not give it a try and see your life transformed? Buy this set today and create beautiful curls at home or while traveling in a few easy steps.