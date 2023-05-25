Score Serious Savings On Sunscreen During Amazon’s Summer Beauty Haul

Image Credit: YRABOTA/Shutterstock

Our skin is our body’s first line of defense, and it’s our responsibility to take good care of it and keep it healthy and glowing. With summer coming up, protecting our skin with sunscreen should be a top priority before we start to engage in outdoor activities.

If you want to have fun in the sun this summer while keeping your skin protected, you won’t want to miss Amazon’s summer beauty haul. During this seasonal sale, you can score some serious savings on quality sunscreens that’ll help you stay moisturized and sunburn-free. To secure your savings, make sure all the products in your cart add up to at least $50. Then, add the code SUMMERBEAUTY at checkout, and voilá — you’ll receive a $10 credit in your inbox. It’s basically free money! Don’t miss your chance to save on the summer sunscreen essentials you were probably already planning to buy this season. Keep reading to see what we plan on buying.

CeraVe Tinted Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen: $13.42 (was $15.99)

Experience a healthy glow and protect your skin against the sun’s harmful rays with the CeraVe tinted sunscreen, a lightweight, non-greasy mineral sunscreen that is gentle and safe for sensitive skin. This hydrating formula is packed with zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to guard your skin against UVA and UVB rays while helping it retain its natural moisture.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen: $9.58

The Neutrogena ultra sheer sunscreen is the perfect choice for anyone looking for superior sun protection. With its travel-size bottle, this sunscreen is easy to take with you on the go. Its non-greasy, water-resistant formula absorbs quickly and delivers a light, matte finish. This sunscreen is also formulated with Helioplex for broad-spectrum protection against skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB rays.

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen: $16.00

Innisfree’s daily UV defense sunscreen provides sun protection with the added benefits of green tea, cica, and sunflower seed oil for soothing and calming hydration. It’s also an invisible and non-white cast to deliver a great-looking glow. This lightweight formula is free of sulfates, parabens, and other harsh ingredients and is sure to give your skin a comforting, and moisturizing defense against sun damage.

EltaMD UV Clear Face Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen: $31 (was $41)

The EltaMD UV clear face sunscreen is a dermatologist-recommended sunscreen designed specifically for acne-prone and sensitive skin types. It helps to protect against breakouts while blocking damaging UVA and UVB rays for glowing healthy skin. The sheer, lightweight, and oil-free formula leaves no residue and contains high-purity niacinamide and transparent zinc oxide for effective calming and protection.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen: $36.99

Featuring broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, an ultra-light texture, and a universal tint for a healthy glow, La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios tinted sunscreen is a great travel-size option to keep your skin safe and looking great no matter where you go. The ultra-light, fluid mineral formula cell-ox shield technology with antioxidants that provide ultimate protection, keeping your skin safe and nourished while you enjoy your summer activities.