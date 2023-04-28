5 Spring Dresses Under $50 That Are Perfect For Mother’s Day Brunch

Image Credit: Halay Alex / Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and you want to make sure you’re prepared for your family’s celebration. What better way to do that than with a new dress? With this selection of five spring dresses, all under $50, you won’t have to break the bank to look your best.

All of these dresses are perfect for a special Mother’s Day brunch, and they come in a variety of styles and colors, so you’re sure to find something to suit your style and budget. From chic pleated dresses to flowy florals and plaids, all of the options in this selection are to have you looking your best. Pair them up with your favorite accessories to add your own unique style.

Casual Pleated Wrap V-Neck Dress: $40.99 – $42.99

The perfect piece for a day out, this V-neck dress with its long lantern sleeve and pleated design is sure to make you stand out. Its flowery and pastel color perfectly matches the seasonal aesthetics of spring and summer.

Floral Ruffle-Hem Wrap V-Neck Dress: $45.99

This gorgeous floral summer dress is comfy, lightweight, and has a unique, graceful ruffle, and a delicate bohemian style. It’s perfect for pretty much any occasion, so you can wear it over and over without getting tired of it.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Bohemian Plaid Square-Neck Dress: $29.99 – $43.99

Make sure you’re ready for the season with this plaid midi dress, featuring a ruched bust style, ruffled skirt, back lace-up design, puff sleeves, square neckline, and high waist. Its boho country provides a unique look for spring.

Boho Shirred Square-Neck Dress: $40.99

This chic boho dress is made to stand out. It has a stunning floral print, spaghetti straps, and shirred details — perfect for any hangout you might have planned during these upcoming summer months.

Casual Boho Smocked Maxi Dress: $40.99

Feel beautiful and comfortable in this smocked maxi dress, featuring adjustable spaghetti straps, a shirred stretchy bodice, solid color, a stretchy elastic high waist, and a ruffled skirt. Its tiered design and bright color options are perfect for all your spring and summer outings.