We’ve all been there. You’ve applied your full face of makeup, only to find that the redness in your skin and the size of your pores are still very visible. No matter how hard you try, you just can’t get your skin to look exactly the way you want it to.

Applying makeup isn’t as easy as it seems. Before you start, you need to make sure your skin is prepped and ready to receive your makeup. This is where primers and correctors come in.

Primers create a smooth canvas for your makeup to adhere to, while correctors help to neutralize and balance out any redness or discoloration in your skin. But what if there was one product that acted both as a corrector and a primer? How easy would that make your makeup routine? Well, we’re here to tell you that such a product exists.

Touch In Sol Base Primer: $13.99 (was $21.00)

We’re shocked by this ultra-affordable primer that makes pores and redness vanish. The Touch In Sol base primer is a multifunctional makeup base that combines the power of a corrector and a primer into one product.

It’s a green-toned formula that neutralizes redness and evens out skin tone before you apply your foundation. This primer also acts as a pore minimizer, blurring out any large pores and blemishes for a smooth and flawless finish. Not only that, but it also helps to reduce the appearance of rosacea and other skin conditions that can cause redness and irritation.

The formula is lightweight and creamy, so it’s easy to apply and won’t feel cakey or heavy on your skin. It’s also infused with powerful natural ingredients like chamomile and green tea extract, which help to nourish and protect your skin.

The best part? This product has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. You can rest assured that you’ll be getting a product that works and that many have tried and loved.

So if you’re looking for a product that can help you get rid of redness and large pores while also prepping your skin for makeup, then the Touch In Sol redness correcting base primer is definitely worth trying. It’s affordable, effective, and backed by thousands of satisfied customers.