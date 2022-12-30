5 Under $50: NYE Dresses For Every Type Of Night

Image Credit: deagreez/Adobe

We’re still reveling in the holiday festivities — and with only a few days of celebration left, it’s time to make the most of it! Whether it’s lazing around the house with leftover Christmas treats or a memorable night out with gal pals, you need the perfect outfit to make the most of the holiday season.

With the New Year just around the corner, now is the perfect time to freshen up your wardrobe. If you’re looking for something comfortable yet festive, then you can’t go wrong with a dress. To help get you inspired and ready for the festivities, we’re bringing you some of the best deals on New Year’s eve dresses under $50.

Sparkly Glitter Ruched Party Dress: $39.99

This sequin dress is truly a show-stopper that is perfect for an NYE party or a night out with the girls. Dress it up with some jewelry, strappy heels, and a bright lip for a standout style that you can rock till sunrise.

Velvet Wrap Twist Front Dress: $39.99

This dress is perfect for any occasion, and with its sleek silhouette and velvet matte finish, it will have you feeling luxurious and festive as you ring in 2023. The thick velvet material and the full sleeves on this dress are both elegant and attractive while keeping you warm in the colder months. It’s a timeless piece that won’t go out of style and will keep you looking good no matter the weather.

Velvet Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress: $33.99

With so many vibrant colors to choose from, this mini bodycon number is the perfect dress for house parties and casual get-togethers. You can dress it up with some heels for a fancy occasion or dress it down with a pair of sneakers for a more casual, laid-back vibe.

Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress: $45.49 (was $49.89)

If you’re looking for a slouchy yet sophisticated gown for a dinner party, this dress is a great choice. The flattering design hugs the body in all the right places while providing much-needed warmth for winter dinner parties. This versatile mini dress is ideal for any occasion from formal gatherings to casual dates and everything in between!

Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Sweater Dress: $47.99 (was $67.99)

This cozy oversized sweater dress is a perfect piece for winter fashion. The flattering design, ribbed material at the cuffs, and hemline give this outfit a laid-back look that’s perfect for spending the NYE on the sofa watching your favorite movies.