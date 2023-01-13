We Found The Perfect $8 Dupe For Milly Alcock’s Metallic Golden Globes Look

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If there’s one thing we love the award season for — besides celebrating the year’s best movies and TV shows — is all the style inspiration we get from the red carpet looks. It might be a little too early in the year, but the Golden Globes is already setting the bar high with fashion and beauty trends that we’ll be seeing a lot more of in 2023.

One of the stars who served major beauty inspo on the red carpet was Milly Alcock. The House of the Dragon actress pulled off an edgy look with a slick hairdo and a metallic eyeshadow to boot. Want to know how you can recreate Milly’s makeup look at home? We have just the product to get you started!

Sparkles, shimmer, and metallic glimmer — oh, how we love seeing them on the red carpet! One of the most talked-about looks from this year’s Golden Globes was Milly Alcock’s edgy yet ethereal look. But what if we told you that you could get the same perfect look for a fraction of the price? You heard us right! We’ve found the perfect $8 dupe for Milly Alcock’s metallic golden globes eyeshadow look.

Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories’ highly pigmented liquid eyeshadow offers serious color payoff, long-lasting wear, and a blendable, buildable formula that can take any look to the next level. You can apply it directly to your eyes as an eyeshadow or other parts of your face for a pop of shimmer. Plus, the multidimensional liquid eyeshadow allows you to control the intensity of your look. Simply add more layers or sheer it out depending on the desired effect.

The shade-shifting shimmer brings depth and dimension to any makeup look. Plus, this vibrant and versatile product lasts all day without having to worry about touch-ups throughout the day. For just $8, you can recreate Milly Alcock’s Golden Globes look — get this metallic eye shadow today and save over 50% off on your purchase.