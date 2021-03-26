6 Matching Tracksuits To Wear This Spring Like Selena Gomez

We’ve been in quarantine for over a year now & loungewear is still a daily look for us all. Shop adorable matching tracksuits you can wear all spring, like fashion icon Selena Gomez!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love a good matching tracksuit?! Stars like Selena Gomez rock the look often, especially in her Puma collab. These comfy yet cute outfits can be worn day to night, home or out, to the gym or to drinks with friends. They’re so versatile while also giving you the ultimate comfort we all crave. In 2019, Sel was spotted at the LA airport in a mint green tracksuit by sweatsuit by Fear of God Essentials, which simply screamed spring and comfort! She completed the outfit with a pair of white Puma sneakers, black sunnies and a shearling jacket.

Then, on March 7th, 2020, Sel opted for another monochromatic matching tracksuit, this one a bright red. The Vetements Hooded Logo-Print Sweatshirt and matching track pants were paired with strappy and chic Jimmy Choo ‘Minny’ Leather Sandals, to spice up the look a little bit. She elevated it even more with Dior ‘So Real’ sunnies and a Louis Vuitton Trocadero bag in Noir. This is the post-quarantine street style inspo we need!

Of course, in October 2019, Selena starred in her Puma collab campaign in a sleek all-black track suit with a white track line down the sides. In the simple studio, Sel rocked a tight black sweatshirt with the PUMA logo and matching black pants. She wore the CALI Remix Sneakers, which are a mix of suede, patent and leather that she designed with the PUMA team.

With Selena as your fashion inspo, shop some matching tracksuits to rock this spring!

1. Abollria Women’s 2 Piece Tracksuit

Just like Selena’s mint-green Fear Of God monochromatic tracksuit that she couldn’t get enough of, this Abollria Women’s 2 Piece Tracksuit is a similar color and just as comfy. The two piece jogger set made of soft and lightweight fabric to give you a cozy wearing experience. It includes two side pockets and a drawstring on the joggers, while the long sleeve top is slouchy and cute. The color is just so perfect for the springtime. $32, amazon.com

2. Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt and Jogger Set

Most of Selena Gomez’s tracksuit looks were oversized and slouchy. You can mimic her style with NASTY GAL’s Kick Back Relaxed Sweatshirt & Jogger Set! On sale currently for $27, this cream-colored set screams spring and comfort all in one piece. The sweatshirt features a crew neckline, relaxed silhouette and fitted cuffs. The matching joggers feature a high-waisted, relaxed silhouette and elasticized waist and cuffs. $27, nastygal.com

3. DG Sweatsuit

When Selena Gomez paired her tracksuit with heels — she was ready to take that comfortable look out on the town! The Danielle Guizio DG Sweatsuit is exactly made for that day to night transitional style. Coming in a Caramel Khaki or a Midnight Black, this two piece set is made in a terry cloth fabric with exposed seams that’s simply perfect for springtime weather. Plus, this tracksuit has distressed hems for an extra chic embellishment. $125, revolve.com

4. ZESICA Women’s Striped 2 Piece Set

It doesn’t get much cuter than this ZESICA Women’s Striped 2 Piece Set. Inspired by Selena Gomez’s monochromatic track suit obsession, this muted green track suit is a must have. The set features a long sleeve top and long pants with pockets. The lightweight knit fabric creates an elasticized drawstring waistband, relaxed pant legs with athletic-inspired elastic cuffs. The top completes the look featuring a round neck and cuffed sleeves, not to mention the striped details on the sleeves that match the cuffs of the pants. The set comes in many colors, all trendy and muted for spring! $29.99, amazon.com

5. ASOS DESIGN Acid Wash Tracksuit Hoodie & Straight Leg Sweatpants

Bring it back to basics like Selena Gomez in this acid wash charcoal grey tracksuit from ASOS. This set allows for co-ordinating made easy, with a drawstring hoodie and matching sweatpants that you can wear year round. Made out of 60% cotton, this matching tracksuit is going to be a go-to staple in your closet, no doubt. $57, asos.com

6. FUPHINE Women’s Tie Dye Jogger Outfit

We know Sel loves her tie-dye (after all, here RARE merch was all tie-dye activewear and even oversized sweatshirts!) If last spring was any indication, tie-dye is still very much on-trend, and you can be, too with the FUPHINE Women’s Tie Dye Jogger Outfit. The blues tie dye tracksuit features a hoodie with a drawstring front Kangaroo Pocket, while the joggers are a relaxed fit and tight at the ankles. The set comes in several different tie dye options! 29.99, amazon.com