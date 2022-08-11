Say Goodbye to Makeup Wipes Forever With This Sustainable Makeup Solution

Image Credit: nadisja / adobe stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a full glam face, but taking our makeup off? Not so much. If you’re anything like us, you probably spend so much money on makeup wipes, and you go through so many every day. On top of that, you probably waste so much time scrubbing at your face, trying to ensure your skin is makeup free. Not only is this expensive and inconvenient, but it’s also not sustainable. It’s time to ditch those makeup wipes and get a better solution.

Luckily, we already found the game-changer. The MakeUp Eraser is here to shake things up. This affordable remover erases all makeup with just water – and yes, that includes waterproof mascara. Even better, it’s on sale for more than half off right now on Amazon, meaning you can get this long-lasting and sustainable makeup solution for less than $20.

Life just got so much easier with this affordable Amazon favorite. The MakeUp Eraser is changing the game. Literally, a clean face has never been easier or more worthwhile. This eraser gets rid of all makeup, from eyeliner, to foundation, lipstick and waterproof mascara. All you need is water.

The days of constantly spending on makeup wipes are over. This makeup remover lasts three to five years, and it’s only $17.00. You do the math, that saves a bunch of money. This reusable makeup remover is also machine washable. So when you need a refresh, just pop it in the washing machine and voila – it’s like brand new. Another favorite feature of ours is that this product is 100% vegan and cruelty free, so you can feel great about the product you’re using.

The MakeUp Eraser is a polyester cloth made of millions of tiny hair-like fibers. These fibers get activated when wet, then work like a suction for dirt, makeup and oil, leaving your pores super clean. There’s no need to worry if you have sensitive skin. This eraser is actually tailored for all skin types, and it’s gentler than makeup remover wipes. The soft fibers mixed with water make the perfect recipe for removing makeup, especially on more sensitive skin.

This tool is 2-in-1, perfect for erasing and exfoliating. You can use one side for removing makeup, and the plusher side for exfoliating your skin. Simply wash your eraser, wet it, use it to remove makeup, then exfoliate. A high-quality and double-action product for such a low price is unheard of. Goodbye makeup wipes, hello convenience.

Treat your skin and ditch the makeup wipes. Choose sustainability when it comes to removing your makeup. Grab this MakeUp Eraser on Amazon, but hurry, this half-off deal won’t last long.