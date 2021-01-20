How To Buy A Gold Dove Pin Just Like Lady Gaga’s From The 2021 Inauguration

Lady Gaga made quite a statement at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 20 when she donned a massive gold dove brooch & we rounded up similar pins you can shop for here!

When it comes to Lady Gaga, she is always surprising us with her eclectic outfits and that’s exactly what she did at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 20. Gaga sang the national anthem while wearing a navy blue Schiaparelli blazer and a massive, bright red poofy skirt. The main attraction of her outfit, though, was without a doubt the huge, life-size gold dove brooch featuring the bird with an olive branch in the mouth. While Gaga’s brooch is designer, you can still copy her style and we rounded up five dove pins that you can shop for, right here.

1. PinMart Gold Dove Lapel Pin

This simple gold pin measures 3/4″ and comes in a one-pack or a variety-pack of up to 50 pins. It is fastened with a clutch back, is gold plated, and has a high gloss which looks gorgeous when reflected by light. While the pin is small, it will definitely make a statement. $8, amazon.com



2. Gold-Toned Cut-Out Holy Spirit Dove Lapel Pin

This small but symbolic pin is gold-plated and features a cutout shape of a dove. The pin comes in a pack of three and each is attached to a sheet of paper. The pin measures 3/4 Inch (W) x 3/4 Inch (L) and has a gold-toned back. $14, amazon.com



3. SarahsTreatsTreasure Dove Pin ~ 24K Gold ~ Lapel Pin

This gorgeous dove pin is made from antique fine lead-free antique pewter, certified 24k gold plate, certified 24k gold plated pewter, and fine pewter. This pin was handcrafted in America by American Artists and then hand cast in lead-free fine pewter by G.G. Harris. It measures 1.6″ x 1.1″ and has a thickness of 0.2″. $17, etsy.com



4. Jim Clift Dove Gold Dipped Pewter Lapel Pin

We love this pin because it features a gold dove with an olive branch in its mouth, just like Lady Gaga’s, which is a symbol of peace. The pin is hand-cast in solid, lead-free fine pewter and dipped in gold. The pin is an original three-dimensional sculpture signed by the artist, Jim Clift. $10, etsy.com



5. Sterling Gifts White Dove with Olive Branch Lapel Pin

While this pin isn’t gold, the symbolism is the same as Lady Gaga’s as it features a dove with an olive branch in its mouth. The pin comes in a pack of 12 and measures 7/8 inches in size. The pin is gold plated with white and green enamel. $18, amazon.com

