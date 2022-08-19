Kate Upton’s Favorite Fun & Flowy Dress Is Your New Summer To Fall Staple

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Fall is on the horizon. Get ready for pumpkin spice, Halloween fun, and of course: fall fashion. While we still have sunshine on our minds, the strong gusts of wind remind us that summer is almost over and it’s time to bring out boots and scarves. The transition period between seasons can be tricky; in the months where we’re over maxi dresses but aren’t quite ready for knit material, it can be hard to figure out what to wear.

Supermodel Kate Upton gave us some fall fashion inspo in her recent Amazon live stream. She shared one of her summer-to-fall must-haves: the Amoretu Flowy Swing Shift Dress, which is perfect for colder weather while still having the comfort for high temperatures that may still be lingering.

This flowy tunic dress is super casual and comfortable. You can wear it with your favorite booties, sneakers like Vans, or even sandals for an end-of-summer look. It has a deep neckline, perfect for pairing with a statement necklace for dressing up a casual look.

The dress comes in a wide variety of colors, including some great ones for fall. You can’t go wrong with plain black, burgundy, green, or mustard yellow as the weather gets colder. If you’re a pattern-lover, you can even opt for polka dots, plaid, or houndstooth to add a little flair to your outfit.

This lightweight mini dress is perfect for end-of-summer or crisp fall weather. Wear it to lunch with friends, parent-teacher meetings, or even the first day of class or work. This simple dress is great for layering and leaves a lot of room to create different looks with other pieces in your wardrobe.

Get ready for seasonal transition with Kate Upton’s favorite dress that is trendy enough for any occasion, be it a trip to the grocery store or a night out with the girls.