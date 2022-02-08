Kaia Gerber’s High-Top Sneakers Are The Perfect Shoes To Wear With Jeans & You Can Shop Them Under $80

Kaia Gerber can’t stop wearing her high-top white Converse sneakers & if you want to try the trend, you can shop them here for under $80.

If there’s one trend Kaia Gerber, 20, loves it is without a doubt high-top sneakers and she proved how versatile they are when she was out in LA running errands. The supermodel went grocery shopping when she threw on a pair of jeans with high-top Converse sneakers.

For the outfit, Kaia wore a pair of high-waisted, light-wash fitted straight-leg jeans with a classic gray Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt. She topped her look off with her white Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Sneakers and Celine Ava Bag in Forest green.

Everyone should have the perfect pair of white sneakers in their closet as it’s a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style. If you’re looking to add a new pair to your outfit rotation, you should think about getting these Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Sneakers, and here’s why.

Converse has been around forever and they’re such a classic brand. The sneakers are easy to clean and you can wear them all year round whether it’s with leggings and a sweater, jeans and a crop top, or even a summer dress.

While many white sneakers cost upwards of $100, these are super affordable. They come in two variations – high top and low top – depending on what your style is.

There’s a reason why people love them so much, as over 4,700 gave them positive reviews and one happy customer gushed, “One of the best purchases I’ve made all summer. Of course they are comfortable and go with practically everything. Just recently wore them all over Venice and they did not disappoint.”