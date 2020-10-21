Harley Quinn Halloween Costumes Are Selling Out, But You Can DIY One For Under $30

Ready to have the best Halloween on a budget, Puddin’? It’s killer trying to snatch up a Harley Quinn costume, but here’s how you can DIY one for under $30!

Though Harley Quinn first made her appearance in Batman: The Animated Series as a sidekick/love interest for The Joker, it’s Margot Robbie’s take on the anti-hero that has captured hearts (and cracked skulls with her now-trademark baseball bat). From Suicide Squad to 2020’s Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to the HBO Max animated Harley Quinn series, Harley’s become one of the most popular comics characters ever — and thus, a highly in-demand costume for Halloween.

It might be tempting to call up Poison Ivy and King Shark to go knock over a Spirit Halloween, but there’s an easier, legal and cheap way to pull off this look. Plus, you won’t get Batman on your tail. Here’s a way that you can get “fantabulous” while on a budget. Shop our DIY picks to create a Harley Quinn costume unlike the rest for under $30!

1. A Blonde Wig With Colored Pigtails

Let’s start with Harley’s signature blonde hair. This ColorGround Blonde Wig With Blue & Pink Pigtails is the perfect place to start creating your Suicide Squad-inspired Harley Quinn costume. The multi-colored wig already comes styled with its pink and blue (environment-friendly dyed) curls. Please note that if you want to re-dye the wig, it can be dyed only from a light color to dark color. While the photo shows the mannequin wearing low pigtails, you can easily emulate Harley’s sky-high ponytails yourself. And, if you’re feeling super creative this wig is 100% heat-resistant synthetic fiber, which means it can be permed, dyed or cut for the ultimate DIY style. Did we mention that this high-quality wig includes a near-identical remake of Harley’s gold “Puddin” choker! $26, amazon

2. A Color Block Bomber Jacket

This satin maf Harley Suicide Squad Bomber Jacket is nearly identical to Harley’s in Suicide Squad, and good for those cold, chilly, Gotham nights. Its color block design (a blue left arm and a red right arm) lines up perfectly with Harley’s bomber to give your costume an authentic edge. Additionally, this lightweight jacket features a full-zip. $19, amazon

3. A Red & White, Half-Sleeve Baseball Tee

Part two of Harley’s top wouldn’t be complete without this Raglan 3/4 Sleeve Slim Fit Ladies Baseball Tee. It has the same red sleeves as the original, with a blank white canvas for you to create a custom message on the front. We suggest using a black Sharpie marker or a material-friendly sticker to emulate “Daddy’s Lil’ Monster.” Or, be creative and write whatever. $8, amazon

4. Harley Quinn’s Bat

You can’t go wrong with this Rubie’s Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Bat. It’s one of the closest replicas of Harley’s best accessory that we could find. Just like Harley’s bat, this one has detailed designs, cursive writing and her infamous “Good Night” message that’s written in big vertical letters. Who needs sliding into Mista J’s DMs, when this bat delivers the message just as efficiently? $12, amazon

5. Temporary Tattoos

Complete your Harley Quinn DIY costume with these super realistic HQ temporary tattoos. The 5″ x 7″ sheet includes 16 Temporary Tattoos — some of which read: “Lucky You”, “Rotten”, “Puddin”, “Mr. J”, “Hearts”, “Diamonds”, “Scratch Counts”, “I Heart Puddin”, and more. And yes, her signature diamond tattoos on her upper right thigh are included. They’re easy to apply and remove, waterproof and long lasting. Additionally these HQ tats are safe and 100% Hypoallergenic. $9, amazon