Save Big on TikTok’s Favorite Glossier Products With These Beauty Bundles

Image Credit: LisaChi/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

When it comes to our beauty routine, we always want to make sure we use the best products possible, which is why TikTokers are raving about the Glossier brand. Their line of products, from skincare to makeup and everything in between, are designed with real beauty in mind. What started as a website for sharing favorite products has blossomed into a customer-centered beauty company that uses quality ingredients.

So whether you’re in need of a new skincare routine, a few beauty must-haves, or a great gift for someone you care about, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up several bundle deals on TikTok-approved Glossier products that are sure to get your skin glowing and make your makeup look really stand out.

Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio: $34.00 (was $42.00)

This balm trio is a brand-new, vegan formula to nourish and hydrate dry lips. It’s plant-based and has a dense waxy texture that stays in place to seal in moisture. They also come in barely-there tints, and with 9 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a shade that suits you.

Glossier Mask Duo: $42.00 (was $48.00)

These best-selling face masks can make your skin feel like new. They detoxify and hydrate, with deep cleaning and a nourishing Kaolin Clay base. They’re formulated with honey, aloe, and plant-based squalene, as well as licorice root and lemon extracts to give your skin a brightening effect.

Glossier Cloud Paint Duo: $33.00 (was $40.00)

This blush duo gives your skin a dewy finish and its gel-cream formula makes it hard to go overboard. It’s super easy to apply and is optimized for a wide range of skin tones. It’s perfect for when you only have time to apply a little bit of make-up.

Glossier Eye Color Set: $48.00 (was $54.00)

This top-rated classic black liner, eye color, and mascara set is sure to bring out the color of your eyes. The lash stick is proven to lengthen your eyelashes for a healthy and gorgeous look, while the liquid-to-powder eyeshadow dries to a nice matte finish.

Glossier Skincare Routine: $50.00 (was $60.00)

The cleanser, moisturizer, and balm in this set are made with hydration in mind to clarify and moisturize without the extra shine. The cleanser is formulated with ingredients to exfoliate, clarify, and deeply cleanse, while the moisturizer controls the shine and refines the look of pores. And of course, this is topped off with the fan-favorite hydrating lip balm.

Glossier Purse Perfect Set: $41.00 (was $46.00)

This convenient and travel-friendly duo is made with Glossier’s signature scent. The rollerball is paired with a hand cream that is fast-drying and leaves behind a fresh, clean aroma so you can smell great and stay moisturized wherever you go.

Glossier New Classics Set: $76.00 (was $84.00)

Get the Glossier signature perfume and cloud paint in this bundle. Both are conveniently travel-sized for any occasion. We’ve already raved about why these are such good products, and if you loved them both, why not get this amazing discounted bundle for yourself or for someone special?