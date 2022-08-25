Stars Like Gigi Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing This Classic Sneaker

Image Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This season’s unofficial uniform consists of baggy jeans, knit crop tops, and casual sneakers. This easy look comes from A-list celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hilary Duff, and Jessica Alba. Not only is this style super relaxed and easy to recreate, but it’s perfect for transitional weather.

Gigi Hadid is the latest to sport the transitional look. The model was seen last week in New York City wearing a black knit crop top and baggy jeans paired with classic Converse Chuck sneakers. As she casually stepped the streets of New York City with Y2K style, we couldn’t help but obsess over her sneakers. Her vintage converses are available on Amazon and you can get them for as low as $72. For this classic brand, this is the ultimate steal.

Upgrade your hot girl walks with these cute and classic Converse sneakers. This brand started on the basketball court, so we know they’re comfortable and durable. The canvas upper, diamond pattern outsole and classic midsole stripes combine to make the classic shoe we all know and love.

There are some new upgrades to make these sneakers even better. Now these shoes are made of at least 50% recycled cotton and at least 50% cotton upper. These classic shoes are even equipped with modern comfort features like a cushioned OrthoLite sockliner to provide extra stability and arch support. This only adds to the original comfort, helping keep you comfortable for longer. Easy, yet iconic – talk about a double win.

This wasn’t the first time Hadid had been spotted in Chucks this year. In addition to the classic black, she’s been seen wearing yellow and green high tops. We love the classic black, but we’ll never say no to options. Luckily, you can channel your inner Gigi and switch your colors up. If you’re looking for something other than black, these high-top Converse are available in 15 more colors, featuring pink, silver and even tie dye.

No matter the time of year, this is a sneaker you want to have on standby. It’s a look that will help you transition into fall style with ease. Not only are these shoes perfect for transitional weather, but they’re ideal for every other season too. Whether you rock them with baggy jeans and a sweater in the fall, or with a fun flowy dress in the spring, these shoes are bound to add a trendy vibe to any and every look.

Feel confident and cute in this trendy yet classic shoe. The Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers are a celebrity favorite, and they’re making transitional fashion that much easier. Hurry and jump on these Amazon classics before this affordable price is gone!