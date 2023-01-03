Keep Your Fitness Goals On Track With This Fitbit Smart Scale For Just $39

Image Credit: Siam/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Now that the new year is upon us, it’s time to put your health first! This $39 Fitbit Aria Bluetooth Digital Body Weight & BMI Smart Scale will help to keep your fitness goals on track with its advanced and innovative technology. It’s currently 20% off the retail price of $49.95, so it can be all yours for just $39.95, saving you $10. This rare, low price won’t last forever, so you have to act fast if you want to score this amazing deal!

Get the Fitbit Aria Bluetooth Digital Body Weight & BMI Smart Scale here for $39.95.

Founded in 2007, Fitbit is dedicated to health and fitness by building products that help transform people’s lives. Fitbit’s mission is to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, more active life. It’s a brand that’s well known and respected in the fitness industry, so there’s no need to question the quality of this amazing smart scale.

This easy-to-use smart scale displays your weight (in pounds, kilograms, or stones) on its digital backlit LCD display screen at the top of the scale. This Fitbit scale syncs stats to your Fitbit app using Bluetooth wireless technology, where you can view BMI, track trends over time, and more. Additionally, it allows multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to the scale.

This Fitbit Bluetooth scale has a thin design, which makes it easy for packing and travel. It comes in crisp white and black for a sleek, modern look and includes Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale 3 AAA batteries. Fitbit’s warning label includes the following message: Do not use if you have a pacemaker or other internal medical device, or are pregnant. Not intended for use by children under 13. Always consult your physician.