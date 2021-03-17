Mega-Influencer Camila Coelho Shares Her Must-Have Clean Beauty Products For Perfect Skin

Camila Coelho shares her top picks from her clean Elaluz skincare & beauty brand that are perfect for ladies who are on the move!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Camila Coelho was the original influencer turned businesswoman who hails over 8.8 million followers on her personal Instagram and 1.26 million on YouTube. Between her trend-setting Camila Coelho Collection to her recently launched Elaluz skincare and beauty brand, the Brazilian stunner continues to be a leader among several industries. Elaluz, which Camila calls her “best career moment to date,” means “She is light” in the entrepreneur’s native language of Portuguese and is a lifestyle brand that starts with essential beauty products and will cover different categories of hair, makeup, body and skincare.

“My main goal was to create a mindfully, luxurious and clean brand including everything from the packaging to the formulas. Beauty consumers shop from multiple brands, so I wanted to focus on releasing my must-have items,” Camila explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. ” Elaluz is an on-the-go lifestyle brand, driven by the key products I carry and each product is designed to be a partner in the daily hustle, making life a little easier for power and confident people on the go.”

The clean, sustainable brand, made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, PEGs, TEA, DEA or GMO, has a number of fan-fave products, and continues to have monthly drops of new beauty essentials. Here, Camila shares her top 6 picks from Elaluz, which she uses to get her perfectly smooth skin and perfect make-up looks!

I love beauty, but I also love to keep things as simple as possible. I wanted to create an ultra-blendable, customizable stain that works for both cheeks and lips. The red shade is really universal and layers in an effortless way – so you really have full control over your look.

This is one of my favorite products I’ve created! Skincare always comes first for me – it’s got to be a good canvas for my makeup. My struggle with oils has always been the texture and heaviness of the product. I wanted to create an oil with the most natural, powerful Brazilian ingredients that was lightweight and non-irritating without giving up hydration and nutrients. This one works wonders under makeup or all by itself.

This is a super rich, hydrating face mist that you can use in so many different ways. I love to use it to prep my skin for makeup, to set my makeup with a boost of radiance or as a refresh throughout the day. I wanted this product to be versatile in use but also have major skincare benefits, so I included a ton of Brazilian superfood ingredients to help tone skin and refine the look of pores.

I’m the type of person that wants a glow all year round, not just in the summer so I wanted to make a self tanner I could use really often that wouldn’t dry out my skin and actually help to improve it overtime. Plus, the color is really buildable so you can customize to your liking.

A no-color lip hydrator has always been a must have for me so when I created this formula I wanted to make sure it could be used in every way I dreamed of. I use this product as part of my morning skincare routine, throughout the day over lip color or on it’s own, and my favorite way – as an overnight lip mask to wake up with super soft lips.

My makeup collection is FULL of eyeshadow palettes and I have always mixed and matched palettes to find all the best shades. I wanted to create my own version of rich, velvety favorites together in one palette for a go-to collection of eyeshadows that are Brazil inspired, super soft and glowy and great for day or night.