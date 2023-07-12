Save up to 60% on Calvin Klein Underwear This Prime Day

Image Credit: Serg Zastavkin/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

An essential everyday item, good underwear can make all the difference when it comes to comfort. Plus, we can’t use the same type of underwear for every situation or outfit. Casual outings and gym clothes need specific styles in order to feel comfortable and be able to perform their job properly. That’s why these Prime Day deals on Calvin Klein underwear are just the thing you didn’t know you needed.

These great deals will give you all the comfort you need with their soft, supporting bras and cotton panties that will have you feeling cozy all day long, no matter what activity you’re doing. Don’t pass up these great Prime Day deals on these name-brand staples.

Calvin Klein Unlined Wireless Bralette: $18.95 (was $30.00)

Invest in ultimate comfort with Calvin Klein’s wireless bralette a super-soft, breathable, pullover racerback silhouette that gives you incredible support without digging into your skin. They are great for lounging around at home or heading out for errands.

Calvin Klein Cotton Wireless Bralette: $25.27 (was $40.00)

Experience lightweight, breathable comfort with the Calvin Klein cotton bralette that’s designed with silky modal, a hint of stretch, adjustable straps, and machine-washable materials. It even has flexible bands that retain its shape so you don’t have to worry about stretching it out.

Calvin Klein Modern Wireless Bralette: $18.95 (was $46.00)

Treat yourself to comfort, support, and style with this Calvin Klein modern wireless bralette, a non-wired and nonpadded bra crafted from premium cotton yarns with silky modals for breathability and the right support. It makes for a great t-shirt bra while relaxing.

Calvin Klein Signature Thong Panties: $23.27 (was $35.00)

Calvin Klein’s thong panties offer lightweight, breathable comfort and excellent shape retention, making them the perfect low-coverage choice for everyday wear. It retains its shape so that you can rest assured these panties will offer you comfort for a long time.

Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Bikini Panties: $23.28 (was $35.00)

Experience the lightweight, breathable comfort of Calvin Klein’s carousel logo bikini panties, made with premium cotton yarns and a soft stretch waistband for flexible, stress-free wear. It’s also very breathable so you don’t have to worry about feeling uncomfortable.

Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Hipster Panties: $22.12 (was $35.00)

Comfort meets style with the Calvin Klein Invisibles seamless hipster panties, featuring ultra-smooth microfiber fabric with no tags, easy care, and a breathable cotton gusset. They won’t show underneath your clothing, which makes them perfect for tight-fitting outfits.