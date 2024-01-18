Brooke Shields Uses This Product to Keep Her Eyebrows in Place

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Keeping your eyebrows in place for a long time can be a challenge, but Brooke Shields, whose eyebrows always seem to be in perfect condition — shared that she uses the Trish McEvoy Brow Perfector Pomade. This brow product is slightly pigmented to add more definition while keeping them in place at the same time. All you need to do is comb through your brows in the direction of your hair growth to create the desired shape. Using this pencil will give your brows a subtle change that will pull your whole makeup look together. You don’t look complete without good brows!

“This brow wax is really good for your brows because it makes them stand up but they’re not greasy and it’s also not waxy and it doesn’t dry crunchy, which is a lot of brow gels. This is very moisturizing,” Brooke shared with Harper’s Bazaar while displaying all the products in her beauty bag. The worst feeling is touching your eyebrows after applying a gel and they feel hard and stiff. With Trish McEvoy’s product, your eyebrows will look tamed, groomed, and sleek in just a few swipes, while remaining soft — it’s easy, convenient, and will become a step in your everyday makeup routine.

Brooke isn’t the only fan of this product. “This brow product is easy to use. I usually use a brow gel to hold my brows together, but this is nice because it leaves my brows feeling soft and smooth but not crispy. I was worried it might smudge my brows because I colored them in first with a pencil, but it just gently holds things together without smudging. Easy to use and gives nice results,” an Amazon customer shared.