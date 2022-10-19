How To Dress Like Britney Spears This Halloween For Less Than $50

Image Credit: Britney Spears/Youtube

2022 is Britney Spears’ year. From ending the 13-year conservatorship to tying the knot with model Sam Asghari and then moving into a new home—she’s currently winning at life (and deservedly so). We’re here for all the exciting developments happening in the Princess of Pop’s private life. So even if there’s no indication she’ll perform live in the near future, you can celebrate the ‘Toxic’ singer by copping her signature looks this Halloween.

The best fit to borrow? The one that propelled the pop superstar to cultural icon status. Her ‘Baby One More Time’ outfit has been a favorite Halloween costume ever since the song came out—and this year, it’s bound to make a bigger splash. Make sure you have these three key pieces to pull it off.

Get Brit’s signature look for under $50



A cropped button-down showing just the right amount of skin. (Source: Amazon)

In the music video, Britney wore a white shirt with a button-down front that she tied up to reveal her toned stomach. This crop top doesn’t require you to do the same. It’s already rolled up securely to show off your midriff well so you don’t have to worry about it unfurling if you move around a lot. Just pull it on over your head and you’re done.

In addition to being conveniently cropped, it’s also an extremely versatile piece for your wardrobe. It will work perfectly for a Britney costume, while also looking fantastic with flare jeans, maxi skirts and more.

A pleated, plaid mini skirt is an absolute schoolgirl staple. (Source: Amazon)

To achieve Britney’s cute schoolgirl outfit, an average skirt won’t do. The popstar originally paired her top with a black, pleated mini. But you can go up a notch and opt for a plaid skirt that really gives off a cute retro vibe.

This skirt is made from a lightweight pleated fabric that is perfect for twirling and dancing in. The plaid print is stylish and eye-catching, while the mini length ensures that you’ll turn heads wherever you go. Plus, the adjustable waistband ensures a comfortable and flattering fit.

Whether you’re wearing it to trick or treating or to a party, this skirt is sure to make you stand out from the crowd. This versatile skirt goes well with any plain crop top (or an everyday shirt), so you’ll be able to wear it long after Halloween.



A pair of pink scrunchies for the iconic pigtails. (Source: Amazon)

Britney knew how to balance her sultry outfit with a hint of cuteness. Capping off her ‘Baby, One More Time’ look was a pair of pink poofy scrunchies. This set contains two pieces so that you can recreate those famous schoolgirl pigtails à la Britney.

Made from high quality materials, these scrunchies are gentle on your hair and won’t cause any damage. Plus, they’re large enough to hold all your hair in place, even if you have thick or long hair. And with their cute and funky design, these pink large hair scrunchies will add a touch of personality to any outfit.

One user loved how these hair elastics are kind to her hair and scalp, saying they “loved them so much that I ordered more.” You’ll likely love sporting this hair-wear year-round.

Complete the look with a touch of coziness (Source: Amazon)

The final touch to this iconic costume is Britney’s gray cardigan. The gray cardigan goes perfectly with the costume’s preppy style while also adding some much-needed warmth for a cold October night.

This cute and stylish cardigan is perfect for layering over your favorite tops and dresses all year round. The cropped silhouette makes it the perfect piece to wear with high waisted bottoms. And, there’s no need to worry about this cardigan losing its shape – it’s machine washable and wrinkle resistant. So, whether you’re headed to a Halloween party or trick or treating with the kids, this cropped cardigan is a must-have. As an added bonus, this sweater is 48% off right now so you can save big if you buy soon!

A Halloween worthy of a pop princess

Did you know that Britney came up with the schoolgirl ensemble for her music video? We bet she didn’t know such a simple look would have a profound influence on pop culture years later. If you’re looking for an easy, last minute costume that will be sure to turn heads, look no further than Britney Spears.

This year, her iconic look from the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” music video is sure to be a hit (pun intended) on Halloween. All you need is a few key pieces that can easily be ordered on Amazon and you’ll be ready to go. So don’t wait – order your costume today and be the best-dressed Britney fan at the party!