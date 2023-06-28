TikTok Is Obsessing Over Dua Lipa’s ‘Blueberry Milk’ Nails — Here’s How To Do Them At Home

Image Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It seems like every few days, TikTok is blowing up with some new trend that gets everyone excited to try out a popular craze. And this time, it’s all about nail polish — the latest trend is Dua Lipa’s stunning “Blueberry Milk” nails.

This look has been quickly taking TikTok by storm, and it’s no wonder. The style is super cute, super fun, and the perfect fit for summer. If you want to try out this nail aesthetic for yourself, we’ve got you covered. Whether you prefer long-lasting gels or more affordable polishes and lacquers, we have some great shades to show off so you can recreate Dua Lipa’s nails right at home.

LED Gel Nail Polish Lamp: $17.99 (was $39.98)

This nail lamp from SunUV is a powerful and time-saving gel nail dryer featuring a UV+LED dual light source, auto sensor, and the ability to cure all types of gel polishes. If you’re thinking of recreating the Blueberry Milk nails with gel, then you need a nail lamp that will quickly dry them and make them last a lot longer.

Light Blue Gel Nail Polish: $8.45 (was $9.99)

With nine toxin-free ingredients, this Beetles gel polish is the perfect way to achieve a long-lasting, elegant nail look with easy application. If done correctly, your Lipa-inspired nails can last up to three weeks. Remember to cure them with a lamp!

Gel Nail Polish Base & Top Coat: $5.94 (was $6.99)

This Modelones gel top and base coat duo is a long-lasting nail starter kit that’s ideal for beginners looking to DIY their own gel nail designs at home. Each coat features increased adhesion, scratch resistance, and a 28-day wear formula. Plus, the top coat can lock in that gorgeous color.

Chip-Resistant Blue Nail Lacquer: $11.49

Get ready to make a statement with OPI’s blue nail lacquer from the Soft Shades collection. Featuring an exclusive ProWide brush for even, streak-free application. You’ll achieve hyperpigmentation and a professional-looking, affordable nail look with this lacquer.

Salon-Quality Blue Nail Polish: $8.43 (was $10.00)

Create salon-quality manicures at home with Essie’s glossy nail polish for a flawless look and great coverage that’s sure to last. Enjoy the convenience of its easy glide brush that will make application a breeze while costing less than a gel polish mani.