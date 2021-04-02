Gigi Hadid Slays In Bright Yellow Tracksuit & You Can Shop This Similar Outfit For Less

Gigi Hadid looked casually chic when she rocked a head-to-toe yellow tracksuit & we found a similar one you can shop for that’s half the price.

Now that spring is here we’ve been seeing a lot of bright-colored outfits and the latest celeb to rock one was Gigi Hadid. She opted to wear a full yellow leisurewear outfit featuring a collared Amiss Conception Polo in Yolk with the matching Amiss Conception Joggers. The joggers cost $395 and the sweater costs $366 which is a huge splurge, so we found a more affordable option for you. The Rattlebush 2 Piece Outfit costs just $27.99 and has over 200 positive reviews.

Lately, tons of celebs have been rocking bright-colored lounge outfits and aside from Gigi, Kylie Jenner just rocked a cozy matching neon orange set that was just as stylish. So, if you want to try out the trend for yourself, then the Rattlebush set is a great option because it’s 100% polyester and super soft. It comes with a crewneck sweatshirt and high-waisted joggers with a white drawstring elastic waist. The matching set is available in 11 different colors ranging from neutrals to bolds and it makes the perfect leisure outfit for spring. The set is fitted and super flattering, plus, it has hundreds of positive reviews because people absolutely love it. One very happy customer gushed, “This sweatsuit is so perfect. Hugs your curves and goes great with a sneaker, boot or heel. I love it.”

Another satisfied shopper wrote, “Super cute! Fits as expected, the fabric for the black set was cotton/ polyester while the red set was just polyester- either way both fit well. I purchased a size large.” While another wrote, “Beautiful outfit this is definitely true to size love it great job and not too thin.”