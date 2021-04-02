Kylie Jenner Rocked A Neon Orange Two-Piece Set & You Can Shop A Similar Outfit For $33

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous when she rocked a neon orange waffle print loungewear set & if you want to try the trend, we found a similar outfit that’s less than 1/2 the price.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner is such a trendsetter and the star opted to wear a bright neon orange loungewear set featuring a crop top and sweatpants. She rocked the Erl Waffle Long Sleeve Jersey which she cut to make it cropped and the matching pair of ERL Waffle Pants. Of course, due to the Kylie effect, the pieces are already sold out but have no fear because we found a similar outfit that you can shop for and it’s less than half the price. The Annystore 2 Piece Textured Tracksuit Set is on sale at Amazon for just $32.99, which is a total steal considering Kylie’s outfit costs $205 for the shirt and $205 for the pants.

Get the Annystore 2 Piece Textured Tracksuit Set here for $32.99.

The Annystore set is available in six different colors ranging from neutrals to neons and it’s made from polyester and spandex. The outfit is super stretchy and is textured, just like Kylie’s. The set includes a pair of high-waisted leggings and a short-sleeve crop top and it’s the perfect set because you can wear it to workout or to just lounge around in. The set is super form-fitting and flattering, plus, the thick waistband sucks in your belly giving you waist definition.

Neon is such a fun summer trend and whether you’re rocking a leisurewear outfit, a dress, a top, or even a pair of neon shoes, you can’t go wrong with the bold trend.