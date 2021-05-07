8 Cotton Shorts Under $40 To Rock This Summer Just Like Bella Hadid & Hailey Bieber

Whether they’re on the go in NYC or on a hike, both Bella Hadid & Hailey Bieber love a pair of cotton shorts! Shop some styles just like theirs for under $40 to wear all summer long!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Queens of cool, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber are always way ahead of trends before they hit mainstream. The Bella has rocked cotton, loose-fitting shorts the last few years, and now we’re preparing to load up on them for this summer! Bella was spotted in July 2019 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California wearing baggy Brandy Melville Rosa Sweatshorts with a super tiny and tight UNIF To-Go Tank, which was more like a bralette than a crop top, and accentuated her insane abs. The tiny top featured leopard print spaghetti straps and was lined in animal print, while the rest of her unbelievable toned tummy was on full display!

For this outing, Bella accessorized the casual daytime look with a pair of high white ankle socks, chunky black Burberry Ronnie Sneakers, a LAJOUX custom “Bella” Diamond Name Necklace, a Jacquie Aiche Necklace, an Alezan by Sk Necklace, and her favorite pair of heart-shaped Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoop Earrings. She topped her look off with a pair of Oliver Peoples Daveigh Sunglasses and a cute little Louis Vuitton Panda Monogram Pochette purse. Like we said, queen of cool. You can see her full look here!

Similarly, instead of restrictive and tight bike shorts, Hailey Bieber has opted for baggy, cotton sweatshorts during her outings, as well. The style star wore a pair of oversized gray Umbro Club Shorts paired with a basic white T-shirt, which she rolled up and tucked into her sports bra. She paired this with adidas Originals Climacool Sneakers and Celine Edge Sunglasses. Consider us inspired.

There are hundreds of cotton sweatshorts to choose from for your workouts this summer or even when you want to lounge around but it’s too hot for sweatpants! Shop our pics for cotton shorts under $40 for summer below!

1. Forever 21 Basic French Terry Sweatshorts

Just like Hailey’s sweatshorts, these Forever 21 Basic French Terry Sweatshorts are a Bermuda length with slant front pockets and an elasticized drawstring waist. They feature a raw hem and come in 10 unique colors! You will live in these all summer long. $19.99, forever21.com

2. Aloodor Women’s Athletic Shorts

If the ultra-baggy, long style cotton shorts aren’t your thing, you can still achieve maximum comfort with the Aloodor Women’s Athletic Shorts. Unlined and lightweight, the elasticity and drawstring will not let you have any sense of restraint, which is perfect if you plan to workout in these! The mid-thigh length offers a nice loose fit without the oversized feeling, and the pockets are simply amazing! Derived from the dolphin shorts of the 80’s, the simple white line design on the side adds a little bit of style for when you are exercising or running. $15.99, amazon.com

3. Urban Renewal Recycled Fleece Raw Hem Sweatshort

Hailey Bieber loves a throwback, so you can offer up vintage varsity vibes just like her in these shorts sourced and given an upcycled treatment by our Urban Renewal team. The cotton sweat shorts are cut in a relaxed fit with a stretchy elastic waistband for easy pull-on, and finished with raw hems. Coming in nine colors, these are going to be your go-to cozy pair of shorts all summer long. $39, urbanoutfitters.com

4. AUTOMET Women’s Shorts

These AUTOMET Women’s Shorts are oversized and sporty — just like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber like them! Plus, they’re only $19.99 — just the way we like them! These summer sports shorts are specially designed for fashionable women just like you who love sports and leisure. They’re high-waisted and hit the mid-thigh for a loose, stylish fit. Check out the variety of colors, like a light blue and cotton candy pink, or even a black and white mix. $19.99, amazon.com

5. Cotton:On Knitted Shorts

Hello, comfort! It’s obvious that both Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid opt for cotton shorts because they are cozy AF. Look no further than the Cotton:On Knitted Shorts that provide so much coziness, you won’t want to take them off! A relaxed fit, these beige knitted shorts from Aussie brand Cotton: On offer a drawstring waist and a lightweight feel for summer. $29, asos.com

6. Vcansion Women’s Casual Cotton Shorts

No doubt we will see Hailey and Bella rocking cotton shorts more and more this summer, especially to the beach. If you want a pair of cotton shorts that are perfect for the sun and the sand, the Vanscion Women’s Casual Cotton Shorts are just that. Made with skin-friendly and breathable cotton fabric, these shorts hit at the mid-thigh and have a mid-waisted drawstring waist for the perfect fit. If you’re as obsessed with these are we are, you can get them in both the Bermuda style AND mid-thigh! $22.98, amazon.com