8 Classic White Sneakers To Wear All Spring Long Like Kendall Jenner

Shop the best white sneakers for women here, many of which are inspired by the shoes Kendall Jenner herself has worn.

Kendall Jenner may be known for her standout outfits, but she has a secret weapon behind those runway-worthy ensembles. You might not see it upon first glance while looking at the 25-year-old model’s many paparazzi shots of her streetwear looks, but we’re talking about a pair of classic white sneakers. Sometimes less is more, because these simple sneakers certainly elevate Kendall’s many fits (as you can see below).

White sneakers really do complement any outfit — even a glittery mini dress. This was the case when Kendall stepped out in a pair of Adidas cross strap shoes while sporting a striped dress from Ralph Lauren to shop in New York City in June of 2018. The yellow, red, blue and green stripes could have easily clashed with Kendall’s shoes, which didn’t happen during that outing. The runway queen didn’t let her shoes and dress compete for attention between one another, as you can see above!

Kendall has proven that white sneakers can stand out on their own, too. Just take a look at her minimalist outfit above, which she wore for an outing in Los Angeles in Feb. 2021. Her plain white tee, tan trousers and nude SKIMS face mask wouldn’t exactly qualify as “flamboyant,” so Kendall could have a little more fun with her sneakers. Cue a spunky pair of Converse sneakers, which were still classic enough to match the timeless outfit above.

Now follow Kendall’s lead and shop the best white sneakers for women. Some of the shoes on this list were even worn by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star herself!

1. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers

This is the exact same sneaker design that Kendall is pictured wearing above! The only difference is the color: these low-top sneakers are “optical white,” but you can also select the “ivory” shade — which Kendall is seen wearing above — if you prefer more of a cream color. Whatever shade you pick, a pair of Converse sneakers will never go out of style and are a great staple for your shoe closet. $50, converse.com

2. adidas Originals ZX 2K Flux sneakers in triple white

Kendall was spotted in these Adidas sneakers while pumping gas in Beverly Hills in early Feb. 2021. The mesh upper on these sneakers, combined with the padded tongue and the shoes’ lightweight feel, make for the perfect pair of kicks to wear for a workout or errand run (like Kendall) while still looking chic. $150, asos.com

3. Nike Women’s Training Basketball Shoe

Kendall is not the only Hollywood “It” girl who has rocked a pair of these classic white Nike kicks. From Serena Williams to Hailey Baldwin, celebrities and influencers are obsessed with these 100 percent leather basketball shoes that instantly turn any humdrum outfit into a streetwear look. There’s something about the big Nike swoosh that adds a cool edge to your outfit! $120, amazon.com

4. Forever 21 Drawstring Tank Jogger Jumpsuit

Like Converse, Adidas and Nike, Superga is a timeless shoe brand that offers white sneakers which you can pair with just about any outfit. These 100 percent cotton shoes will give you the illusion of Kendall Jenner-length legs, too, with a low ankle and 1.5-inch heel. With a price tag under $50, these shoes are also one of the most affordable among brandname footwear! $49, amazon.com

5. Footfox Slip On Sneakers

Here’s an affordable alternative to Kendall’s athletic Adidas shoes, which we suggested higher up on the list. Like the Adidas shoes, these sneakers feature a mesh body with 10,000 holes and a high level of comfort that Amazon reviewers are raving over. It’s a highly flexible shoe that is also water resistant, so these are the sneakers you want to take out for outings that might require more “wear or tear” on behalf of your shoes. Save your Nikes or Adidas shoes for special occasions and pick up a pair of these durable athletic sneakers instead! $29, amazon.com

6. Skechers Women’s D’Lites Memory Foam Lace-Up Sneaker

Skechers aren’t just a distant memory of the early 2000’s anymore. With the rise of popularity in dad shoes, that means Skechers are also back on the map. These chunky shoes are built with a 1.4-inch heel to give you a little boost. Pair these Skechers with crew socks and an ankle chain bracelet to age up these nostalgic shoes. $45, amazon.com

7. PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

Puma is another famous shoe brand that Kendall has rocked in the past. The company’s low-top Carina sneaker is another shoe that will seamlessly blend with any outfit, while subtly adding some brandname recognition to your outfit with its silver “Puma” cat logo. These ’80s-inspired kicks are also outfitted with a “SoftFoam+ sockliner” to provide extra comfort. $40, amazon.com

8. Custom Canvas Lugged Chuck Taylor All Star By You

We couldn’t resist adding another pair of Converse sneakers before closing out this list — and they’re high-tops, too! Unlike the first pair we suggested, this lugged style is one of Converse’s more modern offerings and has been quite a hit among fashion influencers and Gen-Z TikTok users. $90, converse.com