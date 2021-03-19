8 Body Shaping Alternatives to SKIMS That Are Just As Good & 1/2 The Price

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS pieces are truly amazing, but they sell out quickly & can be pricy! Luckily, we’ve got some options for half the price of SKIMS!

Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand has been a consumer fave since its launch in 2019. It has continued to grow rapidly with different drops almost weekly, as she expands the business into footwear, and beyond. While some pieces are on the more affordable side, many items you’ll find on SKIMS start at $60 and go up from there. With that in mind, we did some research on SKIMS shapewear and loungewear alternatives that are just as cozy and curve-hugging but for half the price!

We’ve got pieces from robes, to fuzzy loungewear, to shapewear thongs and beyond! Plus, there’s even a pair of fuzzy slippers that you won’t want to take off to complete any look! Get to shopping!

1. Invest in Yourself Ribbed Wide-Leg Pants Lounge Set

This is the ultimate two-in-one! Just like the SKIMS Waffle Set, this ribbed set from Nasty Gal is truly a work-from-home outfit you won’t want to take off. For just $26, the full set of a tank top and wide-leg pants in a soft ribbed fabric can be yours. This set comes in a basic cream color. The top comes in a ribbed knit and features a relaxed, cropped silhouette, and V-neckline. The matching pants feature a high-waisted, wide-leg silhouette, and elasticized waist that will give you those curves you’re craving! $26, nastygal.com

2. TOLENY Women’s Sexy Warm & Fuzzy Fleece 3-Piece Outfit

If you’re obsessed with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Cozy items, then we have the alternative just for you, with an added twist! The TOLENY Women’s Sexy Warm & Fuzzy Fleece 3-Piece Outfit comes with a crop top, wide-leg pants PLUS a floor-length robe for under $40. Compared to the SKIMS Cozy tank, robe and pants, which all cost over $50 individually, this is a STEAL! Not to mention the TOLENY set comes in 15 different colors that you’re sure to love. $36.99, amazon.com

3. Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Bra

SKIMS’ newest ‘Fits Everybody’ line is filled with comfy, unlined bras, underwear, and bodysuits. This Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Bra is a perfect dupe. Made from 61% Nylon and 39% Spandex, the SmartComfort band is ideal for amazing fit and smoothing targeted support zones. It also is essential for shaping and support, and Flex Fit allows the bra to shape to fit you. No hardware, no wires, all comfort! $19.99, amazon.com

4. 7 VEILS Long Bathrobe Women’s Cozy Knit

The SKIMS robe is just as plush and luxe as it looks. But for $128, it’s a little steep. Look no further than the 7 VEILS Long Bathrobe for Women in Cozy Knit! For under $55, this luxurious number could be yours. Made from premium 100% Polyester Microfiber, this long robe is warm, soft and fluffy, without being heavy and ‘too much.’ The robe also comes with functional pockets that are ideal for wearing it around the house! $54.99, amazon.com

5. TOB Women’s Sleeveless, High Waist Bodycon Bodysuit

SKIMS bodysuits, like the ESSENTIAL Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit, are truly some of the most curve-hugging, flattering items on the market. We found a sure-fire close second for just $16.99! The TOB Women’s Sleeveless, High Waist Bodycon Bodysuit has the high neck that Kim K. herself, loves, and offers the same body-forming fabric that SKIMS has. Perfect to match with jeans, shorts or pants, the bodysuit features a high-hip rise to create the ultimate shapely look! Coming in ten different colors, including a neon green that will be fun for summer, you’ll be very happy with this bodysuit as a SKIMS alternative. amazon.com, $16.99

6. Pretty Little Thing Charcoal Grey Basics Bike Shorts & Square Crop Top

Everyone loves a set! SKIMS has a ton of matching sets within their drops, and one of the most popular is the Cotton Plunge Bralette with Cotton Rib Boxers. The set can cost almost $70, so we found you a super cute alternative that is no more than $17! Pretty Little Thing’s Charcoal Grey Basics Bike Shorts & Square Crop Top are a stylish dupe to the SKIMS. Giving off major minimalist vibes, the set can be worn out and about or lounging at home. Plus, they can be worn separate, as well, for other cute looks. Shorts: $9, Top: $8, prettylittlething.us

7. Yummie Women’s Ultralight Seamless Shapewear Thong

Shaping underwear is so in to give you a perkier booty and slimmed down waist — and you don’t have to break the bank! Yummie’s Ultralight Seamless Shapewear Thongs works perfect just under anything and make panty lines a thing of the past! For comfortable, all day wear, get dressed with essential shapewear bottoms that smooth without seams. You’ll receive plenty of support around your waist with these undies, without any added bulk and with compression levels ranging from Level 2 (light compression) to Level 4 (firm compression). These SKIMS alternatives go for just $12! $12, amazon.com