8 Best Waterproof Sunscreens That Will Protect You On Pool & Beach Days

With summer right around the corner, we’re looking forward to pool & beach days but, it’s important to make sure you’re protected from the sun & you’ve got to check out these awesome waterproof sunscreens.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summertime is almost here! Oftentimes, long days at the beach or hanging by the pool involve frequent dips in the water to cool off – but it’s easy to neglect SPF when you’re making a splash. This summer, we’re advising everyone to take extra care in protecting that precious skin. Sure, it’s easy to remember to re-apply sunblock to the face and body while sunbathing, but what about while taking a swim? If you want to make sure you’re defending against UV rays around the clock, you’ve got to check out these 8 waterproof sunscreens – all of which keep you fully covered during the longest of swims.

Of course, we all know that sunscreen works to prevent sun damage like sunburns, sun poisoning, etc. However, it additionally helps to prevent wrinkles, slow down the process of aging, and keeps the skin moisturized with Vitamins C and E. All of those defense mechanisms should by no means come to a halt while swimming, so, we encourage you all to lather up this summer – in and out of the water! Shop our favorite water-proof sunscreens below.

1. Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70

If you heard “water-resistant for up to 80 minutes”, you’d be sold, right? The beach defense water-resistant sunscreen from Neutrogena actually does keep you protected from the sun while in the water for over an hour – no joke! This powerful SPF 70 sunblock is stabilized with Helioplex technology (found in many Neutrogrena sun-protecting products), which provides excellent protection against harmful UV rays. It has a fast-absorbing, oil-free, and lightweight formula, so it won’t feel heavy or irritating – even in the water. Plus, since Neutrogena is the #1 dermatologist recommended suncare brand, you know they’re not messing around. Bring it along for your next trip to the beach with friends, or the waterpark with family! $9, amazon.com

2. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Sunscreen Clear Spray, SPF 50

When swimming during the summertime comes to mind, so does the smell of the ocean and other tropical scents. The clear sunscreen spray from Alba Botanica smells like you’re on an island in the Caribbean: made with coconut extract, shea butter, and avocado oil. This easy-application clear spray makes it easy to cover yourself head to toe in SPF 50, and stays on while having some fun in the waves for up to 80 minutes. And, if you’re not a huge fan of the scent it even comes in a different “fresh” scent, as well as a fragrance-free option. Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, you can rest assured no harmful sun rays will sneak through this sunscreen’s protective barrier. $10, amazon.com 3. Sun Bum Original SPF 70 Sunscreen Lotion