9 Gorgeous Red Nail Polishes To Rock On Valentine’s Day This Year

Break out the ruby reds, the hot pinks & the deep purples! It’s time to get beautified for Valentine’s Day! Shop the brightest, vibrant red nail polishes to wear for the holiday, here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Since so many of you have most certainly become self-proclaimed professional manicurists while doing your nails at home due to the pandemic, you’re going to want to up your game for Valentine’s Day! The upcoming holiday on February 14th will look a little different than usual, whether you’re having a virtual movie night with your Galentines, snuggling up on the couch with your significant other, or having some wine and pizza by yourself. No matter the occasion, rocking a bright red nail polish is sure to put you in the spirit of the holiday!

Lucky for you, we’ve got an array of reds, from matte to sparkling to wine to pink-red, for you to shop and prepare your at-home salon for Valentine’s Day!

1. OPI Nail Lacquer, Big Apple Red

If there is such thing as the perfect red, then this is it! This bright, shiny red nail polish shade will have you ready to take on the world! OPI’s Big Apple Red is a luscious color that speaks to confidence and boldness, which could be exactly what you need this Valentine’s Day. The OPI Nail Lacquer provides up to 7 days of wear and easily removes with Expert Touch Lacquer Remover! $8.69, amazon.com

2. Nails Inc. Just Kinda Bliss Nail Duo

We love a great deal, and the Nails Inc. Just Kinda Bliss Nail Duo from Sephora is just that! This Valentine’s Day have healthy and colorful nails with this perfect set. This duo offers a bright red nail polish and base coat duo, both infused with hydrating cannabis Sativa seed oil, which contains essential fatty acids, omega-3, and omega-6 to add moisture to your manicure. The vibrant Nama Stay in Tonight Nail Polish is a bright red and perfect for Valentine’s Day! $15, sephora.com

3. ella + mila Wild About You

Spread the love with the ultimate red nail and a sweet name to match! ella+mila‘s luxe Love Collection featuring a bright red called Wild About You is the perfect Valentine’s Day varnish. The polish is formulated to specifically leave out dangerous and harsh ingredients such as Formaldehyde, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate, and more. This bright red shade features a chip-resistant, quick-dry, and high-shine formula! Following additional ethical practices, the company remains vegan, animal cruelty-free, and made in the USA. Part of the Love Collection, this red polish has raving reviews! $10.50, ulta.com

4. essie Nail Polish Forever Yummy

This essie creamy red nail polish called Forever Yummy provides flawless coverage and outstanding durability and is the perfect Valentine’s Day shade. The essie exclusive easy glide brush fits every nail size for quick, even, professional application, while the eternally gorgeous, positively delicious creamy tango red lacquer is always ready for action! Appetites will run wild in this hot red polish! $7.99, amazon.com

5. butter LONDON Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Her Majesty’s Red

This bold lusty red is perfect for the holiday of love! Ten years ago butter LONDON transformed the nail space with the original 3-free lacquer and they’re doing it again with a new and innovative formula, loaded with ingredients to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails in classic, creamy, wearable shades, like Her Majesty’s Red that’s a Valentine’s Day must-have. The patented Shock Resisting Polymer Technology delivers limitless shine with up to 10 days of wear. $18, amazon.com

6. Smith & Cult Kundalini Hustle

This Smith & Cult nail polish in the poppy red Kundalini Hustle is a treat to wear for this Valentine’s Day! The bold color has hundreds of reviews on Amazon with customers raving over the vibrance and brilliance of the shade. Not to mention, the special Smith & Cult bottle is simply gorgeous! $18, amazon.com

7. Zoya Polish Quad Nail Polish

We LOVE a deal, almost as much as we love bright red nails for Valentine’s Day! Get an array of reds with this Zoya Polish Quad Nail Set called Fa La La La La. This set includes four full-sized (0.5oz) nail polishes in the shades Dakota, a wine red, Sarah, a metallic red, Alegra, a fuchsia pink sparkling metallic, and Veronica, a traditional bold red. Packaged in a stylish black, window box, this is the perfect purchase and such a great value for just $15! $15, amazon.com

8. Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Massai

This highly pigmented Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer is the sultry, sexy and luscious polish for you this Valentine’s Day! Coming in an array of reds, but the brightest and boldest being Massai, this couture gel-effect nail polish features an advanced formula that provides you with glass-like shine and extended wear. Each shade is created with special pigments that give off vibrant, intense color and a new precision brush that provides the perfect amount of polish in a single sweep. The lacquer is easily removed with nail polish remover. $28, nordstrom.com

9. OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in An Affair In Red Square

Add some sparkle to your love life and your nail polish this Valentine’s Day with OPI’s Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in the deep, glistening red called An Affair In Red Square. Unlike regular OPI varnish, the Infinite Shine collection is a 3 step system to long-lasting color. Formulated with their ProStay Technology, this long wear polish remains shiny and chip-resistant for up to 11 days! Discover the 3 step system with Infinite Shine Primer, Infinite Shine color of choice, and finish off with Infinite Shine gloss. $13, ulta.com