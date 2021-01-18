9 Cozy & Stylish Valentine’s Day Pajamas To Rock This Year

This Valentine’s Day might be a little different celebrated at home, so grab a cozy & cute pair of festive PJs for the holiday! Shop jammies, robes, sets & more!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is just a short month away and with the ongoing pandemic, the holiday might be a little different this year. Whether you’re enjoying a small Galentine’s Day gathering, a movie night with your significant other, or just vegging out on your own with some pizza and wine, you can do so in style! We’ve got a super cute array of cozy Valentine’s Day pajamas for you to shop right here!

1. Angelina Women’s Cozy Fleece Pajama Set

It doesn’t get much cuter or cozier than these Angelina Women’s Cozy Fleece Pajama Set, decorated with striped colorful hearts over a red backdrop. For under $35, this pajama set gives you all the comfortable emotions on Valentine’s Day while you look as cute as ever. Perfect for a Galentine’s movie night or cuddling up to your love for a romantic evening! $28, amazon.com

2. boohoo’s Heart Print Frill Hem PJ Short Set

Take your Valentine’s Day eveningwear up a notch with the sultry and cute boohoo Heart Print Frill Hem PJ Short Set. This adorable long sleeve and shorts pajama set is bright pink and decorated with red hearts, so festive for the holiday of love! Catch your beauty sleep in the best basics from boohoo for an amazing price. $12.50, us.boohoo.com

3. DIDK Women’s Cute Cartoon Print Tee and Shorts Pajama Set

It doesn’t get much cuter than this! Let your Valentine know how much you love them with the DIDK Women’s Cute Cartoon Print Tee and Shorts Pajama Set. This T-shirt and shorts combo feature an open avocado with cartoon faces and the words, “I Avo Crush On You.” Aw! The matching shorts have several avocados on them and a drawstring at the waist. Reviews recommend ordering a size up! $23, amazon.com

4. Old Navy Graphic Jersey-Knit Pajama Top & Pajama Shorts Set

What do we love more?! A sale or this PJ set?! Can we say both? This Old Navy Graphic Jersey-Knit Pajama Top features the words “Love You More” in bright red with a matching shorts set that’s decorated with small hearts. Made out of 100% cotton jersey, you’ll be wearing this PJ set beyond the Valentine’s Day holiday and it’s currently on major sale! $28, oldnavy.com

5. MasonGrey Kimmy Robe

Keep things extra cozy this Valentine’s Day at home with a luxurious robe. Decorated with light pink stars, to be worn year-round, the MasonGrey Kimmy Robe is made of peached jersey and will be your nightly (and morning) go-to, especially with all this time at home. The deep side slits, maxi length, and wide sleeves make it a versatile statement piece you will love! $125, nordstrom.com

6. PajamaGram Flannel Women’s Cozy Boyfriend PJs

These jammies are bright festive red and comfy for your Valentine’s Day cuddling needs! The PajamaGram Flannel Women’s Cozy Boyfriend PJs are as cute-as-can-be cotton flannel pajamas featuring a loud red background dotted with sweet white polka dots and finished with a white trim. These have the comfy feel of men’s PJs that we all crave, but with a flattering fit and feminine touch. So, whether you have an S.O. this Valentine’s Day or not, you can still feel cuddled and comfortable in these pajamas! $50, amazon.com

7. Honeydew Intimates Something Sweet Shortie PJ Set

If red and pink aren’t your favorite colors, then this Valentine’s Day motif PJ set is for you! The Honeydew Intimates Something Sweet Shortie PJ Set features a white tee with hand-drawn grey hearts and matching grey shorts with white hearts. All made in a soft, lightweight jersey fabric that will rock you right to sleep, plus the shorts have a drawstring at the waist and a lace trim. How cute! $48, shopbop.com

8. Victoria’s Secret Heavenly by Victoria Supersoft Modal Short PJ Set

The home of all things Valentine’s Day and sexy — Victoria’s Secret — has some amazing Valentine’s Day pajama options! The Heavenly by Victoria Supersoft Modal Short PJ Set is both sexy and silky, while also adorable! This supersoft modal PJ set features a button front, chest pocket, notch collar, and decorative piping. This set has a light pink background and hearts, perfect for the holiday! Plus, with over 153 positive reviews, it seems like all customers agree, these PJs are the best! $64.50, victoriassecret.com

9. Ekouaer 7-Piece Pajamas Set

Talk about all in one! This sultry and deep red Ekouaer Pajamas Set includes seven pieces of luxury sleepwear for multiple looks to make Valentine’s Day as cozy and sexy as possible. This set includes a cami, a button-down shirt, a pair of shorts, a pair of pants, a gift bag an eye mask, and a scrunchie, all in the gorgeous red color. $50, amazon.com