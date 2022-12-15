5 Plaid Pajama Sets The Whole Family Can Wear For Christmas

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

There’s no better holiday tradition than wearing matching Christmas pajamas with the whole family! We’ve selected a number of festive sets and styles for everyone – from mom to dad, the kids, and even the family pup! For those onesie lovers who’ve been on the hunt for a plaid version of the popular style, we’ve got you covered too! And, if you’re looking to start a new holiday tradition, look no further. Get in the holiday spirit at home with a stylish set of matching plaid pajamas for the whole family. Shop our top 7 picks that are all under $100!

1. PajamaGram Family Christmas Pajamas Set

Wake up on Christmas morning in these PajamaGram Family Christmas Pajamas. They have a vintage, victorian look and holiday-inspired design that includes blue and white plaid pants highlighted with red snowflakes and a blue Henley top with red trim. The scoop neck also features four buttons so you can conveniently customize the fit with ease. Additionally, the PajamaGram brand puts its customers’ safety and suggestions at the forefront, which is why they’ve perfected its high-quality PJs. They’re made to last with fade-resistant fabrics, and for child safety, the youngsters’ sleepwear is flame resistant. This pajama set will make your holiday even more special! $49, amazon.com

2. SleepytimePJs Matching Family Christmas Set

‘Tis the season for this SleepytimePJs Matching Family Christmas Set! There’s a matching style for everyone and even a cute winter handkerchief for your little furry friend. These PJs are made of a soft polyester knit and fleece blend. The adult pajamas feature a raglan lightweight, cotton blend long sleeve top and micro fleece pajama pants with pockets and drawstring. The kid’s pajamas are made of flame-resistant polar fleece material. This matching set also offers a nightgown, infant onesie and a pet bandana. Each set is sold separately. $17, amazon.com

3. Family Feeling Matching Cotton Pajamas

Keep your Christmas tradition alive with these Family Feeling Matching Cotton Pajamas! They’re made of 100% Cotton and each PJ top and bottom in this set is soft, stretchy, and features easy machine-washable care. They feature the classic red and black plaid pattern on the arms and legs and a cool deer and lights design on the front. They’re the perfect lightweight PJs for Christmas morning photos, lounging after eating way too much, or opening gifts under the tree! Each set is sold separately, and it’s recommended to size up in kids’ sets. $16, amazon.com

4. ODUUEO Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Set

Make your Christmas morning even more special with this ODUUEO Matching Family Christmas Pajamas Set. The black long sleeve top includes a festive message in the shape of a Christmas tree that reads, “Joy, love, peace, believe, Christmas” — something we all need in 2020. The classic plaid long pants have an adjustable drawstring waistband for easy wearing. They’re made of high-quality cotton and polyester that’s comfy, skin-friendly and lightweight so you can enjoy Christmas morning to the fullest! Each set is sold separately. $34, amazon.com

5. PajamaGram Fleece Christmas Pajamas

You can tell we’re big fans of this brand! These PajamaGram Fleece Christmas Pajamas are a holiday classic! The vintage red and white plaid print will bring mom and dad back in time to when they were kids. And, the youngsters can get into a longtime family tradition with this timeless style. Each set includes button-front tops and full-length pants so you can cozy up by the fire and watch A Christmas Story on a loop, or tune into the annual NBA Christmas Day games! And, you guys know the drill by now: these PJs are fade-resistant and flame resistant for kids. $51, amazon.com