These Heated Socks Will Keep Your Feet Warm All Winter Long & They Make A Great Christmas Gift Under $40

Winter is here & to get you prepared for the cold months ahead, you will definitely need these heated socks that also make a great Christmas gift!

Christmas is around the corner and if you’re looking for a last-minute gift that anyone will love, then the SVPRO Rechargeable Heated Socks are a perfect option. The electrically-heated socks are 15% off the retail price of $42.99, so they can be all yours for just $36.54, saving you $6.45. The knee-high socks are rechargeable and available in nine colors, but you have to act fast if you want to score this amazing price because the deal won’t last forever.

Get the SVPRO Rechargeable Heated Socks here for $36.54.

Winter is officially here and that means cold weather these next few months. In order to get prepared, it’s definitely time to invest in a pair of heated socks and unlike most socks, this pair is electrically-heated. The socks come in two sizes – medium and large – and are heated using a rechargeable battery. There are three different temperature levels you can choose from – high (red), medium (orange), and low (green). Not only do they keep you warm, but they’re also made with an absorbent fabric that helps maintain sweat while also being breathable, plus, they’re soft, cozy, and elastic. The socks are padded at the heels and toes and included in the set is one pair of socks, two 3.7V li-ion rechargeable batteries, and one ac charger.

There’s a reason why these socks have hundreds of great reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One happy customer gushed, “The socks are extremely easy to use, and like that they are long so the controls are well above boot tops. You can charge both batteries at the same time with the special plug which is nice so they are both ready at the same time. They are soft and warm up quickly and will make snow plowing this winter much better.”