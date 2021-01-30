7 Best-Selling Sunscreens That Will Keep Your Skin Protected From Harmful UV Rays
Sunscreen shouldn’t just be worn during the summer months — it’s a 365-day job! You should always be protecting your skin with sunscreen that’s safe and effective. Shop these top-rated sunscreens!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Just because it’s winter time doesn’t mean you get a pass to skip out on wearing sunscreen! Oh, no — that’s not how this whole “I want to protect my skin in 2021”-thing works. If you want to begin nourishing and protecting your skin, which includes anti-aging, moisturizing, and more skin practices, you need to start with using some sort of SPF product daily!
While you’ve likely heard this as a kid, sunscreen is used to prevent sunburn. The latter is correct, but sunscreen does a lot more than the obvious. More importantly, sunscreens with SPF help decrease the risk of skin cancers. Additionally, sunscreen also helps to prevent wrinkles, slow down the process of aging, and keeps the skin moisturized with Vitamins C and E. It’s always important to inspect the bottles of sunscreen to check for The Skin Cancer Society dermatologist-recommended labels.
Why is applying sunscreen a 365-day job? Although your legs, belly, back or arms aren’t exposed in a bikini in winter — your hands, neck and arms are most likely exposed to harmful rays from the sun daily. If you don’t believe us, just ask Kylie Jenner, who frequently reminds fans of the importance of applying sunscreen to your face, neck, chest and hands daily (hello, Kylie Skin!).
What are the best face sunscreens out there? — Shop these brand name sunscreens that are all under $40:
1. Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin (SPF 50)
This Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin is safe and has a non-comedogenic formula with Purescreen Technology — which features a blend of 100% naturally sourced sunscreen ingredients to provide Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Additionally, it’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, oil-free, PABA-free, and free of other irritating chemical ingredients. It’s not chalky or heavy like most sunscreens. Instead, Neutrogena’s liquid formula spreads easily over the skin and absorbs quickly for a light, dewy finish. It’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes. $11, amazon
2. Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Body Mist
3. Olay Complete Defense Sensitive Skin Moisturizer (SPF 30)
You can’t go wrong with the Olay Complete Defense Sensitive Skin Moisturizer with SPF 30. It’s a beauty treatment and a skin protectant in one with many complexion benefits — therefore, this one’s for the beauty fanatics. Not to mention, Olay’s sunscreen is recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation. It provides long-lasting hydration for sensitive skin and it goes on gentle with a lightweight feel. Additionally, it’s fragrance and oil free and features zinc oxide, Vitamin E and aloe. $36, amazon
4. EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen for Sensitive or Acne-Prone Skin (SPF 46)
Celebs, like Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian swear by this No 1 best-seller! The EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen with SPF 46 is one of the most popular skin protectants on the market. It’s usually sold in dermatologist offices because it’s geared toward those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Though, many customers of various skin types have praised EltaMD’s UV clear facial sunscreen. $36, amazon
5. Sun Bum Original Vegan Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 50)
If you’re a beach person, then the Sum Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion is for you! It’s dermatologist-approved and it smells like summer, so what more can you ask for? Yet, there’s more! This non-comedogenic sunscreen delivers UVA/UVB protection and is packed with Vitamin E. It’s oil-free, water-resistant, reef friendly and it’s great for all skin types. Your skin will stay moisturized with Sun Bum’s hypoallergenic formula that’s also cruelty and paraben free. $16, amazon
6. Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen (SPF 40+)
We absolutely love this Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen with SPF 40+ and face milk. It’s formula contains 100% mineral active ingredients, including naturally-sourced zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for top protection against broad spectrum UVA/UVB rays. It’s oil-free and specially designed for sensitive skin with a water-light texture that spreads easily over skin and absorbs instantly. Additionally, it adds a sheer invisible layer of protection under makeup, and it’s non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores! Aveeno’s Positively Mineral sunscreen is water and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and it’s hypoallergenic, fragrance, paraben and phthalate free. $14, amazon
7. COOLA Organic Sunscreen Spray (SPF 30)
This COOLA Organic Sunscreen Spray with SPF 30 is worth every penny. Celebs and fans are obsessed with COOLA’s organic products, especially when it comes to protecting their skin from the sun’s harmful rays. This water-resistant sunscreen is naturally-scented with a rich tropical coconut scent that will make you feel like you’re always at the beach! It’s made of 70%+ certified organic ingredients, including COOLA’s antioxidant-rich Plant Protection® complex, which features naturally effective, antioxidant-rich nutrients including, Red Raspberry Seed Oil, Buriti Oil, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, and Prickly Pear Extract — all of which help fight free radicals and nourish skin. Feel your vacation vibes anywhere with COOLA’s spray sunscreen! $36, amazon