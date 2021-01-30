7 Best-Selling Sunscreens That Will Keep Your Skin Protected From Harmful UV Rays

Sunscreen shouldn’t just be worn during the summer months — it’s a 365-day job! You should always be protecting your skin with sunscreen that’s safe and effective. Shop these top-rated sunscreens!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Just because it’s winter time doesn’t mean you get a pass to skip out on wearing sunscreen! Oh, no — that’s not how this whole “I want to protect my skin in 2021”-thing works. If you want to begin nourishing and protecting your skin, which includes anti-aging, moisturizing, and more skin practices, you need to start with using some sort of SPF product daily!

While you’ve likely heard this as a kid, sunscreen is used to prevent sunburn. The latter is correct, but sunscreen does a lot more than the obvious. More importantly, sunscreens with SPF help decrease the risk of skin cancers. Additionally, sunscreen also helps to prevent wrinkles, slow down the process of aging, and keeps the skin moisturized with Vitamins C and E. It’s always important to inspect the bottles of sunscreen to check for The Skin Cancer Society dermatologist-recommended labels.

Why is applying sunscreen a 365-day job? Although your legs, belly, back or arms aren’t exposed in a bikini in winter — your hands, neck and arms are most likely exposed to harmful rays from the sun daily. If you don’t believe us, just ask Kylie Jenner, who frequently reminds fans of the importance of applying sunscreen to your face, neck, chest and hands daily (hello, Kylie Skin!).

What are the best face sunscreens out there? — Shop these brand name sunscreens that are all under $40:

1. Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin (SPF 50)

This Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin is safe and has a non-comedogenic formula with Purescreen Technology — which features a blend of 100% naturally sourced sunscreen ingredients to provide Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Additionally, it’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, oil-free, PABA-free, and free of other irritating chemical ingredients. It’s not chalky or heavy like most sunscreens. Instead, Neutrogena’s liquid formula spreads easily over the skin and absorbs quickly for a light, dewy finish. It’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes. $11, amazon

2. Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 Antioxidant-Infused Body Mist