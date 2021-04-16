This Color-Blocked Swimsuit With Over 3k Reviews Looks Just Ashley Graham’s & Is 1/2 The Price

Summer is almost here & if you’re looking for a new swimsuit that you’ll want to wear every day, look no further than this bathing suit that’s super similar to Ashley Graham’s!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer and the warmer weather are almost here and it’s time to start looking for new swimsuits. Luckily, we found the perfect dupe to Ashley Graham’s swimsuit and it has over 3,000 positive reviews. The CUPSHE One Piece Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit is on sale for just $32.99 and is available in 13 different colors and patterns. The color block one-piece is super flattering and is the perfect suit to wear all summer long.

Get the CUPSHE One Piece Color Block Tie Side Bathing Suit here for $32.99.

The sexy one-piece comes with removable cups and a deep V-neck. It’s super flattering as the neckline is deep, the waist is accentuated with a wrap belt, and the bottoms are high-rise. You can choose from 13 different colorways ranging from neutrals to bold, bright patterns. The best part is, it looks just like the color block swimsuit that Ashley wore for a St. Tropez photoshoot a few months back. A color block bathing suit is such a fun way to add a twist on the classic one-piece and you will want to live in this piece all summer long.

There’s a reason why almost 4,000 people gave this bathing suit positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it. One happy customer gushed, “This is the cutest bathing suit ever! I ordered an XL after reading reviews and I’m glad I did. It fits like a glove. For reference I’m 5’6 and my chest is 36G and I’m 190lbs. I highly, highly recommend this suit. It fits my chest so nicely. Just enough cleavage to look cute and the body clings tight and holds you in. Wish there were more colors cause I’d order more!”