Shop The Best Cashmere Under $100 To Stay Cozy This Winter: Ultra-Soft Joggers, Sweaters & More

It’s time to get cozy! Cuddle up this holiday season in our favorite cashmere selects under $100, which you can shop right here!

It’s cashmere season! While the super soft wool can be outrageously expensive, with some items going for hundreds of collars, we’ve got some amazing finds that are super soft, high quality, and won’t break the bank. Cashmere is a type of wool that comes from goats that are specially bred for their soft undercoat. The term “cashmere” is the anglicization of the word “Kashmir,” which is the northernmost region of India, where the prized fabric has been made for thousands of years. The material comes from Cashmere goats and Pashmina goats and is typically produced in Central Asia, however parts of Europe and America have since developed their own cashmere industries.

Cashmere is known for its lightweight and breathable quality, while also remaining incredibly warm and soft. It’s also very durable and holds its shape over time. These qualities, along with the complicated production methods make the material very expensive and typically sold in most high-end luxury stores. However, over the years, companies like NAKEDCASHMERE have found ways to bring the fabric to the masses. NAKEDCASHMERE has removed the traditional step of purchasing at a retail store, which allows them to sell to you for less than half the price you have been used to paying for luxury cashmere.

There are several different types of cashmere you should be on the lookout for before you purchase! The thinner the cashmere, the finer the construction, and the higher quality the final sweater or cardigan product. So, Grade C cashmere is the lowest quality, measuring around 30 microns width per cashmere hair, and Grade A is the finest, going as low as 14 microns width per hair.

We love an ultra-soft cashmere sweater for fall, a cashmere beanie to finish off any look or some cashmere socks to mull around the house in! Shop our favorite cashmere picks for under $100 to keep you warm and fashionable this holiday season!

1. State Cashmere Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie

Keep your noggin warm in the best wool out there this winter! The State Cashmere Cable Knit Cuffed Beanie comes in seven different colors, from this cool grey to a coffee brown, to a winter white! Made from 100% pure sustainable Mongolian cashmere, you will fall in love with this heavenly soft and warm beanie for just $45! Plus, State Cashmere’s 2 ply densely-knitted yarn of long staple’s finest fibers make it so it won’t pill with wear! Pair the cashmere beanie with State Cashmere’s luxurious scarves and gloves: you are all set for the season! $45, amazon.com

2. Everlane’s Cashmere Crew

Everlane has an incredible collection of well-priced, high-end cashmere, and this Cashmere Crew is just one of our favorites. Coming in an array of 16 gorgeous colors, this cashmere sweater has a rating of over 4.75 out of 5 stars and 4,487 raving reviews. The Cashmere Crew is warm, soft to the touch, and lightweight with a slightly relaxed fit for an easy, timeless look. Plus, it’s made of certified Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, which is more durable, pills less, and gets softer with wear. One reviewer gushed, “This sweater is wonderful!! It is not too thin like some cashmere or too thick like regular sweaters. Very please with it. Colors very true to picture.. size a like big but that is okay because I don’t like sweaters tight. Would definitely recommend.” $100, everlane.com

3. NAKEDCASHMERE Mule Slipper

Cuddle up around the house in these 100% cashmere Mule Slippers from NAKEDCASHMERE, one of the leading brands in sustainable and ethically sourced cashmere. With a comfortable padded insole, flexible suede outsole, these slippers fit US shoe size 5-7 in a S/M and size 8-10 in L/XL. These cashmere mules also have rave reviews verified purchasers, like one who wrote, “It’s a well-made slippers with a firm, supportive cushion. Here’s hoping it can be cleaned more effectively than those shearling slippers most every other high end brand sells. It only took a day longer than it said it would take to arrive.” $95, nakedcashmere.com

4. 100% Cashmere Scarf

Made from 100% cashmere, this wonderfully priced and super soft cashmere scarf comes in over 25 bright and beautiful colors! Made with the highest thread count and GSM possible, this scarf is the perfect gift and comes packaged in a lovely white box. When unfolded, it’s 80 inches long by 26 inches wide, so you can use it as a scarf or unfold it to be a shawl, wrap, or cover-up. Customers rave that the “quality is exceptional” and the colors are “luscious.” $49, amazon.com

5. Graham Cashmere Women’s Pure Cashmere Bed Socks

Nothing is better than super cozy and warm socks to wear around the house! These Graham Cashmere Women’s Pure Cashmere Bed Socks come in the winter white and beautiful blue and are sure to keep your toes warm and comfortable through the cold months. Masterfully knitted in Hawick, Scotland, these 100% cashmere socks are called “the best sleep socks ever” but customers in reviews! $56, amazon.com

6. Intimissimi Modal and Cashmere Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

Wear your cashmere out and about with this Long-Sleeve Bodysuit from Intimissimi. The long-sleeve round-neck bodysuit in ultralight cashmere modal is on super sale for just $39! Like your typical bodysuits, you can rock this with high-waisted mom jeans, belted with sleek booties, a la Bella Hadid! $39, intimissimi.com

7. Halogen Wool & Cashmere Long Cardigan

Celebrities are obsessed with the sustainable cashmere brand, Mandkhai. Gigi Hadid is always spotted out and about in their sweeping long cardigans, jackets, and wraps! You can recreate her effortless style with this Halogen Wool & Cashmere Cardigan for just $99! Indulge in the cozy comfort (and handy pockets) of this cardigan, knit long for maximum luxury! Even more, this cashmere cardigan was made in a factory that supports women worker empowerment through HERproject, which creates partnerships to enable workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion, and gender equality. $99, nordstrom.com

8. Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants

The joggers you love, but elevated in Grade A cashmere — yes, please! Squeeze into these Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants that come in a rich camel, dark black, and cool grey. Even better, these cashmere sweatpants have pockets! These pants have 4.7 stars out of 5 and beaming reviews from customers about the unbeatable price and great quality! “Love these sweatpants! They are cozy and keep me warm without feeling too hot. I live in CA and my house is always a bit chilly in the mornings. I love wearing these around the house, and pairing with the Mockneck Cashmere sweater for an effortless but elevated look when I run out for errands,” one reviewer wrote. $89.90, onequince.com

9. Downholme Classic Leather Cashmere Lined Gloves for Women

A fine layer of lush warmth in your leather gloves, Downholme’s Cashmere-Lined Gloves are going to be your go-to this winter! With cashmere superior to generic, low-quality cashmere blends, the incredibly soft lining with keep you warm no matter what. Plus, the super-soft, genuine sheepskin leather is supple, delicate and water-resistant. These cashmere gloves come in several rich colors that will go perfectly with anything! $59.99, amazon.com

10. NAADAM’s $75 Cashmere Sweater

NAADAM’s famous best-selling sweater, the $75 Essential Cashmere Sweater is back and can be yours! This sweater comes in 15 lush colors and has a whopping 5 out of 5 stars with over 1,475 reviews by purchasers! Made from ultra-sustainable, blow-your-mind soft cashmere, this classic women’s sweater will be worn on repeat! The minimal pilling, odor-blocking, wrinkle-free and breathable garment is 100% cashmere and fits true to size. “I bought one of these in navy a few months ago and wore it more than once a week, I knew I had to get other colors!” one reviewer writes. Get yours, quick! $75, naadam.co