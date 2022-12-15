10 Gorgeous Beauty Gift Sets That Make The Perfect Holiday Presents

Image Credit: New Africa

With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your gift list in order. Below we are featuring some of our favorite beauty gift sets of the season, featuring a variety of brands from drugstore to designer, that will give anyone the most glowing skin, shiniest hair, and flawless makeup application around.

Our gift options include skincare, makeup, and haircare-based sets that will excite anyone upon opening. These potential gifts are not only amazing but thoughtful as well and come in a wide range of price points to suit anyone’s budget.

1. amika Good Vibes Only ​Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set

This haircare set by Amika has everything you need to keep your hair hydrated and fresh. It’s great for all different hair types and included in the set is a Soulfood Nourishing Mask, The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask, and a Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment. Not only are all products super hydrating, but they are also vegan and cruelty-free. $39, sephora.com

2. EcoTools Ready, Glow Makeup Accessory & Care Holiday Set

For the makeup lover in your life, gift them this super cute gift box of brushes, a sponge, and a cleanser – all in one cute box. The 6-piece set includes 1 blender, 4 makeup brushes, and 1 makeup brush and sponge cleansing shampoo. All of the tools are 100% cruelty-free and vegan, plus, the set has over 14,000 positive reviews which just goes to show how much people love it. $15, amazon.com

3. Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick Duo

For the luxury lover in your life, what better gift to give them than this pretty lipstick duo. The set comes with two travel-size lipsticks – The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick in 302 Brown No Way Back and The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick in 1966 Rouge Libre. It’s perfect because they can try out different colors to find out which one suits them best and you get two products for the price of one. Even better, they come in a gorgeous gold box so you don’t even need to wrap it! $50, bloomingdales.com.com

4. fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Set

If someone you love is desperately in need of some deep hydration, look no further than this gift set. It’s perfect for normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, and it comes in an adorable holiday gift box. Included in the set is a 0.6 oz Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash, a 3.3 oz Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner, a 1.6 oz Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer, a 0.5 oz Rose Face Mask, and a 0.07 oz Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15. $52, fresh.com

5. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Rollerball & Mascara Set

This set is absolutely stunning as it comes in pretty floral packaging and has two things every woman loves and needs – perfume and mascara. Both products are the perfect additions to anyone’s purse and they’re great for traveling. It includes a 0.25 oz Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum rollerball and a 0.21 oz Mascara L’Obscur in black. $50, sephora.com

6. Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set

This set of six nail polishes comes in different shades of purple and it’s great for someone who gets bored of their nails easily. The polishes are completely vegan and are made with a 10 free formula, available in crème, shimmer, and chrome finishes. You can mix and match, wear them alone, or layer them together for a fun winter nail look. $36, amazon.com

7. Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Set