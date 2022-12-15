10 Gorgeous Beauty Gift Sets That Make The Perfect Holiday Presents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.
With the holidays right around the corner, now is the time to get your gift list in order. Below we are featuring some of our favorite beauty gift sets of the season, featuring a variety of brands from drugstore to designer, that will give anyone the most glowing skin, shiniest hair, and flawless makeup application around.
Our gift options include skincare, makeup, and haircare-based sets that will excite anyone upon opening. These potential gifts are not only amazing but thoughtful as well and come in a wide range of price points to suit anyone’s budget.
1. amika Good Vibes Only Hydration + Repair Hair Mask Set
This haircare set by Amika has everything you need to keep your hair hydrated and fresh. It’s great for all different hair types and included in the set is a Soulfood Nourishing Mask, The Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask, and a Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment. Not only are all products super hydrating, but they are also vegan and cruelty-free. $39, sephora.com
2. EcoTools Ready, Glow Makeup Accessory & Care Holiday Set
For the makeup lover in your life, gift them this super cute gift box of brushes, a sponge, and a cleanser – all in one cute box. The 6-piece set includes 1 blender, 4 makeup brushes, and 1 makeup brush and sponge cleansing shampoo. All of the tools are 100% cruelty-free and vegan, plus, the set has over 14,000 positive reviews which just goes to show how much people love it. $15, amazon.com
3. Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick Duo
For the luxury lover in your life, what better gift to give them than this pretty lipstick duo. The set comes with two travel-size lipsticks – The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick in 302 Brown No Way Back and The Slim Velvet Radical Matte Lipstick in 1966 Rouge Libre. It’s perfect because they can try out different colors to find out which one suits them best and you get two products for the price of one. Even better, they come in a gorgeous gold box so you don’t even need to wrap it! $50, bloomingdales.com.com
4. fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Set
If someone you love is desperately in need of some deep hydration, look no further than this gift set. It’s perfect for normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, and it comes in an adorable holiday gift box. Included in the set is a 0.6 oz Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash, a 3.3 oz Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner, a 1.6 oz Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer, a 0.5 oz Rose Face Mask, and a 0.07 oz Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15. $52, fresh.com
5. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Rollerball & Mascara Set
This set is absolutely stunning as it comes in pretty floral packaging and has two things every woman loves and needs – perfume and mascara. Both products are the perfect additions to anyone’s purse and they’re great for traveling. It includes a 0.25 oz Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum rollerball and a 0.21 oz Mascara L’Obscur in black. $50, sephora.com
6. Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set
This set of six nail polishes comes in different shades of purple and it’s great for someone who gets bored of their nails easily. The polishes are completely vegan and are made with a 10 free formula, available in crème, shimmer, and chrome finishes. You can mix and match, wear them alone, or layer them together for a fun winter nail look. $36, amazon.com
7. Caudalie Resveratrol-Lift Set
If you cherish your friends or family’s skin, then it is crucial you introduce them to this luxe three-piece skincare set. It’s completely vegan and safe for all skin types, plus, it’s made without silicones. Included in the pretty pink anti-aging set is a 1 oz Resveratrol-Lift Instant Firming Serum, a 0.17 oz Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream, and a 0.5 oz Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream. $79, revolve.com
For anyone who loves a delicious fragrance, this is the perfect gift set. Included in the kit are three different 0.33-ounce bottles in three scents – White Tea, Wild Rose, and Mandarin Blossom. Each perfume is perfect for a different occasion and the best part is – they’re all travel size, so you can throw them in your purse or take them with you on your next vacation without all the hassle. $32, amazon.com
For the ultimate beauty junkie, this GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set includes a micro-needling regeneration tool, a 2 oz The Balance pH Balancing Gel Cleanser, and a 0.3 The ZenBubble Gel Cream. Microneedling is known for its stimulating and transforming effects on the skin’s surface while amplifying absorption and enhancing the performance of your skincare. And, this product is taken to the next level with its built-in red LED light therapy to help enhance the regenerative skin benefits. $199, sephora.com
10. ILIA For Your Eyes Only Set
From the ultra-cool brand, ILIA comes this gorgeous set of makeup products that will help anyone create a complete holiday makeup look. The set includes a full-size Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara in After Midnight (soft black), a full-size Clean Line Liquid Liner in Midnight Express (classic black), and two mini Liquid Powder Eye Shadow Tints in Mythic (chromatic rose gold), and Adobe (matte, warm sand). Even better, all of the products are cruelty-free and clean, so you can feel good about what you’re putting on your face. $56, sephora.com