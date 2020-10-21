Hailey Baldwin’s Favorite Foundation Stick & More bareMinerals Essentials Are 20% Off & Selling Fast 

Hailey Baldwin’s go-to bareMinerals products are up to 20% off at QVC! — Shop her favorite foundation stick and more Essentials products HERE before the sale ends!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. QVC is a HollywoodLife sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors.

When it comes to gracing the covers of countless magazines, Hailey Baldwin‘s clear complexion is courtesy of bareMinerals products. The supermodel, 23, who was named a bareMinerals’ Clean Beauty Ambassador in September 2018, was first introduced to the brand by her mother, an “ORIGINAL bareMinerals Foundation fan.”

Speaking of foundation, Hailey revealed her “absolute favorite” one — bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Stick Foundation — in a new interview with Marie Claire, published on October 15. The water-based, liquid-foundation-in-a-stick combines hydrating skin-care benefits and SPF 25 to provide radiant, medium coverage. And, it comes in 20 shades! Additionally, Hailey unveiled the other bareMinerals products that she “couldn’t live without,” including: [bareMinerals] Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum; Strength & Length Serum-Infused Brow Gel; Strength & Length Serum-Infused Mascara.

“Clean beauty in all its forms is important to me and I love the fact that bareMinerals can deliver on this promise and still create products that are amazing for skin,” Hailey said, via a press release, when the brand introduced her as an official ambassador, along with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. “I was raised to embrace a healthy lifestyle, which involved everything from eating organic food to treating people around me with compassion,” she explained, adding, I’m excited that my partnership with bareMinerals allows me to celebrate a world I already embrace every day.”

Shop the best beauty products by bareMinerals Essentials that are up to 20% off at QVC right now:

1. bareMinerals Bounce & Blur Eye Defining Kit

This bareMinerals Bounce & Blur Eye Defining Kit is one of Hailey’s top picks, and now we know why. The five-pan palette comes in two sets of shades — Dawn (cool sunrise tones) and Dusk (warm sunset tones) — so you can create the ultimate day and night look. It includes bareMinerals’ Lashtopia Mega Volume Mascara that accentuates your lashes for a long-lasting look. Application tips: bareMinerals suggests using your fingers to apply the palette colors, although you can use a brush; Use a lighter shadow shade to highlight your brow bone and inner corners; Try mixing two shades to create your own custom color! $27, QVC

2. bareMinerals barePro Glow Highlighter Set

Get the ultimate glow with bareMinerals barePro Glow Highlighter Set. It comes in two different shades, “Free,” a champagne beige with gold pearl shade; and “Whimsy,” an iridescent duo-chrome violet shade that flips from pale pink to shocking violet in the light. This set is more than just a highlighter. — The weightless liquid includes oat sugar, green lentil extract, and bamboo extract. Application tip: Shake the bottle well before each use to thoroughly mix the pearls for an all over luminous look. $39, QVC

3. bareMinerals Skinsorials Trio

Our favorite deal! The bareMinerals Skinsorials Trio is on sale for just $50 and it’s going fast. These bareMinerals polishing products work with any skin type and it includes three pieces: 1. Mix.Exfoliate.Smooth Skin Polishing Grains (a luxe blend of crushed botanical grains), 2. Pure Plush Gentle Deep Cleansing Foam (a cream-to-lather formula), and 3. Skinsorials Double Cleansing Brush (which allows you to customize deep cleansing settings; no batteries required). How do I use it? bareMinerals says, “In the palm of your hand, mix the desired amount of Mix.Exfoliate.Smooth Skin Polishing Grains into your favorite cleanser. Massage gently onto face. Rinse well.” $50, QVC

4. bareMinerals Clay Mates & Mask Essentials

Treat your skin with these bareMinerals Clay Mates & Mask Essentials that are a steal at $45. These bareMinerals masks give you two formulas in one jar. The Claymates BE Bright & BE Firm Mask (purple) helps to exfoliate dull areas of the skin and reveal a brighter-looking complexion, while the green mask helps to improve the appearance of skin. As for the Claymates BE Pure & BE Dewy mask, the white mask helps to address the look of skin, while the pink mask helps to moisturize and leaves you with a dewy-looking glow. This product also comes with an application brush and a removing cloth. The brand recommends leaving the mask on for 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing. $45, QVC

5. bareMinerals Shimmer & Shine 5pc Moxie Lipgloss Collection

Pamper and plump your pout with this bareMinerals Shimmer & Shine 5pc Moxie Lipgloss Collection. This set includes five 0.15-fl oz Plumping Lipglosses that contain a high-gloss formula with peptides for fuller and more voluptuous lips. The collection includes a mix of delicate pinks (Fashionably Late, A-Lister, Show Off, Debutante, and Adventurer) and berries colors (Head Turner, Ring Leader, Dare Devil, Diva, and Confidante). Additionally, these colors include shea, avocado, and murumuru butters help to hydrate and smooth lips. $36, QVC