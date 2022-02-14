Amazon Sells Virtual Experiences – 30% Off Cooking Demos & Tours For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is here, and with it comes the pressure to create an amazing, memorable day with your partner.

Not everyone feels this overwhelming pressure to create a special day…because they’ve already planned it. Shopping for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift is difficult, and if you’re someone who has trouble planning Valentine’s Day, you’re in the majority.

Romantic gestures seem more important than ever before. With the ongoing pandemic and the recent resurgences of cases, some people might like to celebrate Valentine’s Day while staying safe. If you didn’t know, Amazon sells one-of-a-kind private and group experiences online. We’ve found some of the most memorable, romantic virtual Valentine’s Day experiences that’ll not only keep you and your partner safe but keep you from spending an exorbitant amount too.

Last Minute Virtual Activities For Valentine’s Day

Have you ever wanted to treat your sweetheart to a memorable wine tasting across Argentina? With Signature Tour’s Malbec and More: A Virtual Wine Tasting Across Argentina, you can! With a computer, you and your sweetheart can discover the wines Argentina has to offer with this virtual tasting, live streamed all the way from Buenos Aires. Group sessions hosting up to 7 people are sold for only $5, and a private session is sold for only $20.30. Not to mention, the 30% off discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Do you and your partner love sushi? If so, you will love this virtual experience offered by Mayuko’s Little Kitchen, Sushi 101: Learn to Prepare Sushi & Miso Soup with Experts in Japan! Live streamed from a home kitchen in Tokyo, this virtual class will teach you and your partner how to make authentic, delicious sushi and miso soup from scratch for a memorable Valentine’s Day dinner. A group session hosts up to 7 people and sells for only $9.90, while private sessions only cost $39. Like the virtual wine tasting, this experience is also 30% off for Valentine’s Day.

TourHQ is offering an incredibly romantic Paris, Je t’aime: A Sightseeing Experience of the City of Lights for Valentine’s Day. This is an excellent way to see a tour of Paris without worrying about the ever-changing travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic. On this tour, you’ll see many iconic sights such as the Louvre, the Glass Pyramid, the Palais-Royal, and even more. Unlike the other experiences mentioned in this article, this virtual tour only offers a private session for an intimate experience at only $59.50. However, like the other virtual experiences mentioned in this article, this is also 30% off for Valentine’s Day.

Stay safe while giving your sweetheart a memorable Valentine’s Day this year with these deals!

