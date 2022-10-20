Adrienne Bailon Reveals How Motherhood Has Changed Her: ‘I Didn’t Know Love At This Capacity'(Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Adrienne Bailon had fans, friends and family shocked and thrilled when she took to Instagram on August 16th to announce the secret birth of her first child, Ever James Houghton, via surrogate. After multiple failed IVF attempts and a miscarriage, The Real host and her husband, Israel Houghton, welcomed their healthy, adorable son and have been a puddle of love and gratitude since! “I didn’t know that I could love at this capacity,” Adrienne gushed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We planned for this, we’ve been working on this for over six years to have a child, and I just had no idea — as much as I thought I love him even before he was born, he got here and you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ It’s heart bursting.”

She admitted that motherhood “just makes you look at life differently.” “It’s changed me in so many ways,” the former Cheetah Girls star stated. “It actually makes me appreciate my mom that much more. Because you don’t you never realize how much your mother loves you until you become a mother. I love my son in an insane way. There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for him. I think it definitely makes you selfless.”

Adrienne added that she “used to be” someone who needed a full night’s rest to function, but since welcoming Ever into her world, that has changed quickly! “I am running on a good three on a daily basis and I’m doing just fine!” she laughed. The new mom went on to discuss her inspiration for designing Ever’s adorable nursery, which she did with the help of Amazon’s convenient and quick shipping! “I was living in Los Angeles filming The Real, at the same time, I knew that his nursery was going to be in the house in New York, so I actually didn’t get to start planning it until the season finished and that’s where Amazon came in clutch! When I tell you literally everything was arriving within days of him arriving, I had about two weeks to put the nursery together before going to Lake Tahoe where he was born,” Adrienne explained.

The space is dreamy and clean, with a gray accent wall, black furniture and a stunning cloud-scape piece of art over Ever’s crib. “When I was thinking of like grays, I actually just went on Amazon art, and started searching art on there, and ended up finding the gray clouds piece, which is that’s actually where I got the idea from for the room, and on top of that, I found the gold light that lights it up, as well,” Adrienne revealed. “I ended up finding his bedding on there, as well. It was actually because of the art that I found that I ended up getting the little cloud pillows and all of that to match.”

Adrienne purchased Ever’s black wooden changing table from Amazon, as well, and then decorated the space with a matching black-framed mirror and black wood floating shelves. Adrienne will go live on Amazon at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT to show off all of the products in Ever’s nursery for fans to purchase themselves! Tune in here!