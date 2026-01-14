Zoe Saldaña Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Avatar’ Actress Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images for Disney

Zoe Saldaña has built one of the most successful careers in Hollywood, becoming a box office powerhouse thanks to her starring roles in blockbuster franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek. Now officially the highest-grossing actor of all time, the actress continues to dominate headlines in 2026 — sparking renewed interest in her net worth, personal life, and how she turned franchise success into a massive fortune.

Learn more about her below.

How Did Zoe Saldaña Get Rich?

Saldaña became wealthy and critically acclaimed by starring in some of the biggest movie franchises in history. She broke out with roles in Star Trek and solidified her box office power as Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar films and as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers series — roles that have helped her films gross over $15 billion worldwide, making her the highest-grossing actor of all time as of 2026.

Her work spans sci-fi, action, and voice roles, and she’s continued to expand her profile with producing credits, awards acclaim (including a 2025 Best Supporting Actress Oscar), and recurring franchise commitments with Avatar sequels planned through 2031.

In a February 2025 interview with Deadline, Saldaña confirmed she had officially signed on for the next two installments, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. “It’s a gift to to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much. To revisit a place that has been so magical, not just for me, but for so many people in the world.”

“That’s beautiful to be a part of something so impactful,” she added.

What Is Zoe Saldaña’s Net Worth?

Saldaña’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Zoe Saldaña Married?

Yes — Saldaña has been married to Italian artist Marco Perego-Saldaña since 2013.

The couple met on a flight to New York and married just months later, quickly forming a life and family together. They share a close partnership built on mutual respect, creativity, and a personal philosophy of pursuing meaningful work in both life and art.

Does Zoe Saldaña Have Kids?

Yes — Saldaña and her husband have three sons together: identical twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio (born 2014) and their younger son Zen Anton Hilario (born 2017).