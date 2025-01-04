Zachery Ty Bryan’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Has

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Zachery Ty Bryan (real name: Zachery Tyler Bryan) landed his breakout role as Brad Taylor in the popular 1990s sitcom Home Improvement. Following his childhood stardom, Bryan went through several legal issues in the years to come. Having been arrested multiple times, many are wondering how Bryan’s career is going and whether or not his net worth took a hit.

In 2020 and 2023, Bryan was arrested for alleged physical altercations in addition to other charges. In January 2025, he was charged with domestic violence.

Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan?

Apart from Home Improvement, Bryan is also known for other TV and film roles. He appeared in the films First Kid, True Heart, The Rage: Carrie 2, The Game of Their Lives and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Bryan found even more success on television, landing guest appearances in shows such as Soul Man, Promised Land, Opposite Sex, Boston Public, Center of the Universe, Veronica Mars, Meteor, The Guardians of Justice and several more.

What Is Zachery Ty Bryan’s Net Worth?

Bryan has a net worth of around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Zachery Ty Bryan Still an Actor?

Bryan’s last on-screen role was in 2022’s Netflix series The Guardians of Justice. He was credited as The President’s Aide #1. According to PEOPLE, the Home Improvement alum took a hiatus from acting in 2009.

In late 2024, Bryan was arrested on suspicion of DUI and allegedly driving without a license, according to The Independent. At the time, he reportedly told the arresting police officers that he had cut ties with California, stating he was “running away” from the state because he hated “that place.”

How Does Zachery Ty Bryan Make Money?

Aside from acting, Bryan made money off of his Bitcoin fortune. After receiving advice from a fellow child star, Bryan invested some of his Home Improvement earnings into Bitcoin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As a result, he made millions in profits, a source told the outlet.

“We were told he had made a s**tload of money in crypto, and when we had a call with him, he presented himself as such a wealthy guy,” an insider told THR in 2023. “He said he only worked part-time because he was a family guy who loved his wife and young kids and was a really hands-on father.”

