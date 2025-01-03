Zachery Ty Bryan’s Wife: Is the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Married?

Image Credit: Joshua Blanchard

Zachery Ty Bryan (real name: Zachery Tyler Bryan), best known for his role as Brad Taylor in Home Improvement, has had a complicated life in the public eye. Following multiple stints in jail and run-ins with the law, Bryan was arrested for domestic violence in the second degree in January 2025, according to multiple reports. This was not the first time he was arrested on a similar charge.

Learn more about Zachery’s marriage history and current relationship status below.

Is Zachery Ty Bryan Married?

Bryan is not currently married as of January 2025. He got engaged, however, in 2021. Previously, the actor and producer was married to his ex-wife, Carly Matros.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s First Wife

Zachery married his ex-wife, Carly Matros, in 2007. The two met in high school in California and welcomed children together. After more than a decade of marriage, Zachery and Carly divorced in September 2020.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancee

In November 2021, Zachery announced his engagement to Johnnie Faye Cartwright. The couple stayed together through several legal issues that he ran into, including in July 2023 when he was arrested in Oregon after an alleged physical domestic dispute with a female, per Us Weekly. Zachery was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor — assault, robbery and harassment. At the time, Johnnie provided a statement to the outlet, noting that she’d “always want what’s best for the father of [her] children.”

“Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms,” Johnnie’s statement read. “It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Prior to his 2023 arrest, Zachery was charged in October 2020 with felony strangulation, misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault and interfering with making a police report following an incident with Johnnie, Us Weekly reported. Five months later, Zachery took a plea deal in February 2021. He pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault, and his other charges were dropped. Zachery received three years of probation from this incident and was required to attend a violence intervention program.

It’s unclear where Zachery and Johnnie’s relationship stands after he was arrested for domestic violence in the second degree in January 2025, according to multiple outlets.

Does Zachery Ty Bryan Have Kids?

Zachery is a father to seven children. He shares three daughters and a son with ex-wife Carly, and he shares three kids with Johnnie.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.