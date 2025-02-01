WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Where to Watch Online

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is here!

Pre-show coverage kicked off on Friday, January 31, and now it’s time for the main event.

Read on to find out more!

When Is the 2025 Royal Rumble?

The 2025 Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, February 1.

The Royal Rumble Countdown Show will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the main event.

Where Is the 2025 Royal Rumble Taking Place?

The 2025 Royal Rumble is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What Happens in the Royal Rumble Match?

The Royal Rumble Match is one of WWE’s most exciting and unpredictable events, featuring a unique format. The match typically includes 30 WWE Superstars, although special editions have had more or fewer participants in the past. The action begins with two wrestlers in the ring, and additional competitors enter at timed intervals, usually every 90 seconds.

Elimination occurs when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope and both feet hit the floor. The ultimate objective is to outlast everyone else and be the last person remaining in the ring. The winner of the match typically earns a coveted title shot at WrestleMania, WWE’s biggest event of the year.

How Can I Watch the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

The 2025 Royal Rumble will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. To watch the event, you’ll need a Premium or Premium Plus subscription.

For international viewers, the event will be available on Netflix in most regions.