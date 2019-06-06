Stars Wearing Crop Tops While Working Out: Hailey Baldwin, Ariel Winter, & More

We’ve been loving Hailey Baldwin, Ariel Winter, and more celebs rocking the crop top trend to their workouts lately.

If there’s any style that’s perfect for summer workouts, it’s the crop top. Celebs like Hailey Baldwin, 22, Ariel Winter, 21, Kylie Jenner, 21, and more have shown that working out in a crop top is the perfect way to style your gym session. We’re obsessed with Hailey’s recent take on the crop top look. She rocked a loose white t-shirt crop top while out and about in Los Angeles recently.

The Instagram model and wife of Justin Bieber, 25, showed off her abs and tanned skin while in her crop top look in June 2019. She paired the shirt with grey drawstring shorts that hit at her knee, and she walked in black-and-white sneakers with white socks. Hailey put her hair up into a bun, held together by a black scrunchie.

She accessorized with black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a gold watch. We loved the casual, summery look on the model! Hailey has always been fond of a sporty, casual fashion look, and she kept it up in this crop top ensemble, for sure.

Ariel also looked fab in her crop top ensemble recently. The Modern Family actress wore a black long-sleeved crop top, also revealing her abs, paired with Nike high-waisted leggings. The star held onto her red hair as she walked and held her iPhone in Los Angeles in May 2019.

Beyond these two, Kylie sported a fun matching two-piece crop top and leggings set that we want to get our hands on! Also, we’re always fans of Ashley Graham’s workout looks – including her crop tops! Be sure to check out these stars and more in the gallery above for more crop top workout pics that are perfect for summertime gym sessions.