‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Season 3: Was the Disney Show Renewed?

Image Credit: Disney

Wizards of Beyond Waverly Place threw a major curveball in the Russo family’s direction — specifically, with Alex Russo’s (Selena Gomez) fate. As fans try to recover from that shocking season 2 finale, they’re wondering when, or if, season 3 will come out.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on season 3 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and a breakdown of the season 2 finale episode.

What Happens in the Season 2 Finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

The season 2 finale of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place reveals that Alex is Billie’s mother and that she cast a spell on her daughter to erase her memories of her family. Lord Morsus turns out to be Billie’s grandfather and has been looking for her since she was a child. In the last episode of season 2, Morsus has Billie open a portal between the human and dark magic worlds, which leads to Alex’s ultimate sacrifice. She hurls herself at Morsus, and they both go through the portal.

Is There a Season 3 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

At the time of publication, Disney has not renewed Wizards yet for a third season. However, it seems likely that the sequel series will return for season 3 because of that shocking season 2 finale cliffhanger.

Is Alex Russo Dead in Wizards?

Fans are convinced that Alex’s descent into the portal indicates she dies in season 2. However, star and executive producer David Henrie gave fans a sliver of hope when he noticed the explosive reactions to the episode on social media.

Just so you know, Alex Russo is tougher than you think – and there’s a lot more to come. You’re asking all the right questions. Stay tuned, #WizardsBeyond has got some magical surprises up our sleeves. #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace — David Henrie (@DavidHenrie) October 8, 2025

Since David and Selena are executive producers on the show, fans are hoping that they’ll keep viewers’ interests in mind while crafting a third season.