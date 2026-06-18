Will There Be a ‘Toy Story 6’? What We Know About the Pixar Franchise’s Future

Image Credit: Disney/Pixar

Disney and Pixar’s announcement that Toy Story 5 was in the works came as quite a shock to some fans. Although the franchise has become one of the world’s most beloved animations, people assumed the fourth film would be its last. But lo and behold, the fifth chapter is finally here. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the gang are back for a brand-new challenge, and it’s modern technology. For those who have already watched the fifth film in theaters, many are already asking for a Toy Story 6.

So, could a sixth movie actually happen, or is the fifth the final one?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the updates so far on a potential sixth Toy Story installment.

Will There Be a Toy Story 6?

Pixar has not confirmed Toy Story 6, but the creative team and most of the cast have expressed a desire to come back for another chapter of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang’s story.

Director and esteemed animator Andrew Stanton spoke with Entertainment Weekly in April 2026 about a potential future storyline for Bonnie and the toys. He actually believed that the fourth film was “the actual perfect place to end the saga.” Luckily, a fifth film was eventually set in motion.

Stanton told the publication that he feels that with just two months of brainstorming ideas, two additional Toy Story movies could be cranked out.

That’s why I feel like it can keep going,” Stanton said.

How Many Toy Story Movies Will Pixar Make?

According to filmmaker Stanton, there could be two more movies up next, but it depends on the storyline and the willingness of the cast to reprise their roles. In his EW interview, the voice actor and co-writer can foresee that he’ll work on more Pixar films until he’s “in a rocking chair somewhere. And I will always have a strong opinion about this.” Although he couldn’t specify whether that meant Toy Story, Stanton said that this “is probably the best way I can leave my stamp at Pixar — teaching others how this is done.”

Based on Stanton’s comments, Toy Story 6 and 7 could happen down the road.