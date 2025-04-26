Will Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted? Find Out Why He Hasn’t Been So Far

Image Credit: Getty Images

NFL hopeful and accomplished quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been hoping to get selected during this year’s NFL Draft — but the odds haven’t been in his favor so far. So, why wasn’t he drafted right away?

As the NFL Draft comes to a close soon, find out Sanders’ chances of getting chosen.

Who Is Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders is a 23-year-old football player who previously played for the Jackson State Tigers, then for the Colorado Buffaloes. The Texas native was the recipient of the 2021 Jerry Rice Award, which is given to the most outstanding freshmen football player in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision, and the 2022 Deacon Jones Trophy, which recognizes the best all-around collegiate American football player of the year among teams from HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities).

Sanders is also the son of Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, who previously served as the Jackson State Tigers’ head coach.

After a successful season with the Buffaloes, the team announced in 2025 that they were retiring Sanders’ jersey number.

Will Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted in 2025?

Despite high expectations for Sanders, his name went uncalled during the first four rounds. Despite NBC Sports reporting that he was favored to be the first pick in the second round of the draft, Sanders wasn’t. Nevertheless, Sanders made it clear that he was keeping his hopes up by tweeting, “Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY.”

Nevertheless, Sanders was finally drafted by the Browns during round five on April 26.

Why Wasn’t Shedeur Sanders Drafted Immediately?

Fans of Sanders have been asking why he hasn’t been drafted. According to a statement from Sanders obtained by Fox News, the athlete said that he and his family “didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible.”

“I don’t feel like this happened for no reason,” Sanders continued. “All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things.”

According to multiple outlets, though, some football coaches and sports analysts have attributed Sanders’ bad luck to his behavior and attitude behind the scenes.