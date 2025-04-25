What Team Is Shedeur Sanders On? Find Out if He Got Drafted

Image Credit: Getty Images

NFL hopeful Shedeur Sanders was expected to have a shot in the first round of the April 24, 2025, NFL Draft. As fans and the Sanders family waited for the quarterback’s name to be called, some were wondering if a first-round draft was possible. On the day of the draft, Sanders tweeted, “I’m built for whatever today may bring.” So, what is happening with Sanders during the 2025 draft?

Below, get updates on Sanders and his chances at the 2025 NFL draft.

Who Is Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders is a 23-year-old award-winning football player, who was once rated a four-star prospect. After playing two seasons for the Jackson State Tigers, the Texas native won the 2021 Jerry Rice Award — a recognition given to the most outstanding freshmen football player in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision — and went on to play for the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2022, Sanders received the Deacon Jones Trophy, which recognizes the best all-around collegiate American football player of the year among teams from HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities). Thanks to a successful stint with the Buffaloes, Colorado announced in 2025 that they would retire Sanders’ jersey number.

With more than 2 million Instagram followers, Sanders has amassed a large following.

Sanders’ father, Deion Sanders, is also the head coach at Colorado. He previously worked as the Jackson State Tigers’ head coach as well.

Did Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted?

No, Sanders’ name did not get called during round one of the NFL Draft — to the shock of many fans. One day after the first round, Sanders admitted that he and his family “didn’t expect” this result, according to Fox News.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible,” he said on April 25. “I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things.”

Will Shedeur Sanders Get Drafted in Round 2?

NBC Sports reported that Sanders is favored to be the first pick in the second round of the draft, which will take place on April 25, 2025.

Why Wasn’t Shedeur Sanders Drafted?

It’s a question that fans and Sanders’ family are wondering — why wasn’t the QB drafted in the first round? Even Deion previously said he believed his son would get selected, but a few football coaches and sports commentators have criticized Sanders for his attitude and behavior.

What Team Is Shedeur Sanders On?

Sanders played for the Colorado Buffaloes from 2023 through 2024. Prior to that, he played for the Jackson State Tigers. It’s unclear what NFL team could potentially selected Sanders.